Rewatching ‘The Witcher’ On Netflix? Use This Handy Timeline This Time

The Witcher is proving to not just be a hit on Netflix, but a rewatchable hit, with some viewers going back for second or even third viewings in the first two weeks here.

I’m probably going to watch it at least one more time through, and I found something that I think is kind of helpful as a companion for a viewing, a deconstructed timeline that shows the paths of the three characters (Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri) along with general events in the world to help you understand a bit better what’s going on.

Multiple timelines in a show are nothing new, and yet The Witcher rarely, if ever, tells you when it’s hopping through decades, and the entire timeline is made exponentially more complicated by characters like Mages and Witchers who do not visibly age, even if start to finish, we’re talking about a period of 65 years in the first season here.

This timeline was made for r/NetflixWitcher by u/EricJohnstonDC and is probably the most well organized and comprehensive I’ve seen so far. It is full of spoilers, so I would not recommend it for your first viewing, but as an aid to figure out the exact timelines after your first viewing or during a rewatch, I think it’s quite handy indeed.

You may need to click through the tweet to make it bigger and readable, or click here for a direct link to the ultra full-size version.

Takeaways? Yennefer is very, very old, and barely ages a day over the full 65 year span of the first season. By the time we see Geralt show up for the first time in episode 1, Yennefer’s story has already been going on for 30-40 years, though we’ll assume she’s stayed roughly the same age as her actress Anya Chalotra, who is only 23.

One question I have about this is regarding Jaskier, the bard, as theoretically he’s one character who should be aging in all this. According to this chart, when Geralt first meets him and when we last see him during the dragon storyline, it’s about a 15-16 year gap, and really, there’s no visible difference with him. So really, it seems like we kind of have to stay in the “present day” timeline or the series out-ages Jaskier pretty quickly (and Ciri, for that matter). As you can see from the chart, once we get near the Fall of Cintra, the chart switches from years to days, and by the end of the show, we’re only about two weeks after the initial fall. And it seems with the promised “more focused” season 2, we might stay in that timeline for a good long while without all this jumping around through the decades (though I’m sure we’ll get some flashbacks).

Anyway, I thought this was useful to go through if you’re a fan of the show. Looking forward, as everyone is, to season 2.

