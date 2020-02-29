Reyvow, Migraine Drug That Treats Pain In Hours, Now Hits The Shelves

In October the FDA has approved a new migraine medication that has been clinically proven to provide pain relief in as little as two hours. The medicine is called Reyvow and is now available for prescription use only.

Reyvow is aimed to provide an alternate treatment options to acute migraine sufferers. Currently, there is no cure for migraines, but triptans have proven to be the most popular treatment options. Triptan drugs work like serotonin to help dull overactive pain nerves. Reyvow works differently, and binds to 5-HT1F receptors in order to give sufferers pain relief. Reyvow is taken as a single dose (50mg, 100mg, or 200mg) with or without food at the onset of migraine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a migraine is often characterized by severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation. This usually occurs on one side of the head. Sufferers may also experience nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. The pain can last several hours, or in more extreme cases, several days.

In trials, Reyvow was able to provide migraine pain relief in as little as two hours. In addition, between 41 percent and 49 percent of patients experienced relief from their most severe migraine symptoms. The drug is also being marketed as the first oral medication of its class to treat acute migraines and bothersome symptoms in adults with or without aura.

“We know that the migraine community is keenly interested in additional treatment options, and we remain committed to continuing to work with stakeholders to promote the development of new therapies for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine,” Dr. Nick Kozauer, acting deputy director of the Division of Neurology Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement following the FDA’s approval in October.

The most common side effects of Reyvow include dizziness, sedation, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness and serotonin syndrome. In addition, because Reyvow affects the central nervous system, there is a risk for abuse. The recommended controlled substance classification for REYVOW is still currently under review by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The drug is also not advised to be taken along with alcohol.

The drug also comes at a hefty price; about $640 for a packet of 8 pills, ABC News reported. The drug does have a co-pay assistance program and is expected to be largely covered by some insurance companies.

“For over 25 years, Lilly has been committed to helping people affected by disabling headache disorders, investigating more than a dozen different compounds,” said Patrik Jonsson, senior vice president and president, Lilly Bio-Medicines in a press statement. “The approval of REYVOW is an exciting development for patients and physicians seeking the potential for pain freedom when a migraine attack happens.”

