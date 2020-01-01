RIAA Reports That Music Streaming Went From 7% To 80% Of The U.S. Market This Decade

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 13: Adele performs at Adelaide Oval on March 13, 2017 in Adelaide, … [+] Australia. (Photo by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

The U.S. music industry underwent a complete overhaul in the 2010s, according to data from the Recording Industry Association of America.

This decade started out with physical sales taking over 52% of the market share, followed by digital downloads at 38%. Streaming accounted for a mere 7% of the pie in 2010 — but the market composition was soon dominated by streaming giants like Spotify and Apple Music. As of the first half of 2019, streaming accounts for 80% of the U.S. market, while physical sales and digital downloads have shrunk to 9% each.

It goes without saying that streaming services underwent significant growth over the past 10 years. RIAA reports that the annual average of overall paid subscriptions skyrocketed from 1.5 million in 2010 to 61.1 million by the first half of 2019.

Back in April, the Stockholm-based platform reached 100 million paid subscribers, growing its subscriber base by 32% year-on-year. Apple Music’s Eddy Cue confirmed that the streaming service reached 60 paid subscribers in June. Then there’s Amazon Music Unlimited, which has emerged as a “dark horse” contender, dipping into an older demographic thanks to the Echo-based Unlimited tier.

Their influence was recognized by the Billboard charts in the mid-2010s. By 2014, the Billboard 200 began to include streams into its algorithm, venturing outside of its “pure sales-based ranking.” YouTube views have been counted on song-specific charts like the Hot 100 since 2013, and the general albums chart will take video streams into account at the start of 2020. IFPI’s Music Consumer Insight Report 2018 noted that on a worldwide scale, 52% of on-demand music streaming happens over video.

While physical sales plummeted, vinyl is projected to overtake CDs as the most popular non-digital format. The old-school format went from over $50 million in 2010 sales to just under $450 million in profits in 2018. RIAA’s mid-year report revealed that vinyl sales grew to $224.1 million in the first half of 2019, marking a 12.9% uptick in the first six months of this year.

Elsewhere, RIAA noted that Adele is the only artist to achieve diamond-status this decade, with both 21 and 25. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Drake each notched three top 10 albums in the 2010s. Swift took the Nos. 3, 4, and 6 spots with 1989, Red and Speak Now, respectively. Drake — Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade — took over Nos. 5, 8, and 10 with Views, Take Care, and Scorpion.

