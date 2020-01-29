Rihanna’s Former Chinatown Penthouse Is Back On The Market For $15.95 Million

PHA at 129 Lafayette St.

Corcoran via StreetEasy

A Chinatown penthouse once rented by Rihanna is for sale once again, this time asking for $15.95 million.

The listing has been on and off the market for more than a decade. Its price has fluctuated from $13.995 million in January 2009, down to $9.65 million in June that year, and up to $18.75 million in 2016, according to StreetEasy. It was listed for $16.95 in 2018, and has been brought down $1 million since.

Rihanna reportedly rented the apartment, #PHA at 129 Lafayette St., from 2013 to 2017, and paid a whopping $50,000 per month in rent by the time she moved out. But the 4,647-square-foot duplex is the stuff pop star dreams are made of, according to its listing broker, Corcoran’s Dana Power.

PHA at 129 Lafayette St.

Corcoran via StreetEasy

Its 2,400-square-foot wraparound terrace, for example, displays views of the Empire State Building and 432 Park Ave., and all of lower Manhattan. A private elevator opens into a 58-foot-long room, which is anchored by a wood-burning fireplace and is encased in oversized windows, 13-foot ceilings and custom concrete floors.

“The pricing was based on having expansive, private outdoor space directly off the living room with 360 degree views of downtown,” Power said. “You can open the terrace doors to create over 7,000-square-feet of indoor/outdoor living experience that is very usable and integrated into the home.”

PHA at 129 Lafayette St.

Corcoran via StreetEasy

Fashion photographer Antoine Verglas, who has captured just about every celebrity beauty one can think of, has owned the four-bedroom digs since he reportedly bought it for $6.1 million in 2005.

The 12-story building was originally constructed in 1900, and is located in an area that has exploded in popularity in recent years. The once quiet industrial neighborhood borders on SoHo, which is now one of the most expensive places to live on earth, and is packed with celebrities including RiRi’s fellow singers Alicia Keys, John Legend and Justin Timberlake. Jonah Hill formerly lived right around the corner from 129 Lafayette at 27 Howard St., according to StreetEasy.

Source