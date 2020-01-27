RingCentral Stock Gains 54% In Four Months On New Avaya Partnership

RingCentral shares in 2019 rose 104%. Last week, the stock hit a new all-time high at $201.61.

Shares of RingCentral (RNG) have advanced 54% since the company announced at the start of October that it would become the exclusive provider of cloud-based unified communications (UC) solutions to Avaya (AVYA). After rising 104% last year, RingCentral stock is up 17% YTD. Last week, the shares hit a new all-time high of $201.61.

This looks to be a strong expansion year for RingCentral, as the company is already ramping up the Avaya partnership, which closed on October 31. As part of the arrangement, the two companies are working together to develop programs to make sure Avaya’s on-premises UC customers have an easy transition to the cloud.

Automated configuration tools will be jointly developed to reduce complexities and simplify the migration. Also, the companies are collaborating to introduce a new solution built on RingCentral’s technology platform called Avaya Cloud Office (ACO). Set for a Q1 launch, ACO should start to move the needle in terms of financial contribution by the end of 2020, providing a tailwind for 2021.

Some Wall Street firms were bullish on this partnership right out of the gate. Days after the announcement of the agreement, JP Morgan upgraded RingCentral to ‘Overweight’ and raised its price target to $225 from $143, saying the deal represents a major opportunity for the company to accelerate its cloud-based UC business. The firm likes the deal’s attractive unit economics, estimating that RingCentral could see its sales & marketing costs decline significantly for revenue that will flow through the new agreement.

Jefferies boosted its RingCentral target to $210 from $152, calling the Avaya partnership a “big win.” The firm expects the deal to enable RingCentral to reaccelerate annual recurring revenue in 2021 and deliver sustained growth of at least 30% through 2023. Jefferies now sees a clearer path for RingCentral to achieve annual revenue above $2 billion.

At the recent market cap of $17 billion, RingCentral’s enterprise value is 18.8 times the 2019 consensus revenue estimate of $889.5 million (representing growth of 32.1%) and 15.2 times the 2020 consensus of $1.1 billion (growth of 23.1%).

BofA in early December raised its RingCentral price target to $198 from $187, saying its partner and distributor checks indicate that half of Avaya’s installed base of 100 million+ seats could purchase ACO over the long term. While the firm cautions that the partnership requires high levels of collaboration between RingCentral and Avaya to make sure there’s no channel confusion or issues with sales incentives, it sees no signs of any problems in the early stages.

Last month, Piper Jaffray started RingCentral at ‘Overweight’ with a price target of $194, calling the Avaya deal a “massive, multi-year catalyst.” The firm thinks the shift to UC as a Service (UCaaS) is still in the very early stages, with RingCentral being one of the big beneficiaries of the broad trend.

Last week, Goldman Sachs upgraded RingCentral to ‘Buy’ and lifted its price target to $230 from $189. The firm believes RingCentral is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing UCaaS market—calling out the company’s 99.999% availability, open platform and solid go-to-market strategy.

While Goldman doesn’t expect RingCentral to see any notable benefits from the Avaya partnership until the second half of 2020, it thinks investors should be upbeat about prospects for 2021. The firm assumes net new ARPU of $33 a month per seat from the partnership, which would provide upside to current annual recurring revenue estimates for 2021.

Needham says the launch of the new ACO product remains on track. After meeting with Scott Shoults, Avaya’s VP of business transformation, the firm came away feeling encouraged about the initial progress of the partnership. Needham last week raised its RingCentral price target to $220 from $190.

The recent strong stock performance has been a big win for RingCentral’s largest investors. The two top holders, Capital World and Fidelity, own 10 million shares and 6.8 million shares, respectively. In Q3, Alkeon Capital Management was one of the biggest buyers of RingCentral, boosting its stake by 25% with the purchase of 475,000 shares. Alkeon Capital owns 2.3 million shares and counts RingCentral among its five largest holdings.

