Rob Gronkowski’s Reported WWE Signing Could Be A Lifeline For Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley could see a career revival with the reported signing of Rob Gronkowski.

Credit: WWE.com

Retired former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with WWE.

The semi-surprising news was announced Tuesday night during the minimally watched “WWE Backstage.”

As of this writing, Gronk’s exact role remains a question mark. Reading the tea leaves, however, suggests Gronk may assume a physical role in WWE, possibly even culminating in a match.

Rumors of WWE possibly signing Gronkowski date back to his retirement following the 2018 NFL season. Gronkowski has made no bones about his desire to compete in WWE. During a New York City press conference last year, Gronk talked up the possibility of having a match in WWE:

“With wrestling, I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for. And that’s to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I’m not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road.” Credit: CBS Sports

While on hiatus last year, Bray Wyatt commented to TMZ Sports on his desire to have a match with the NFL legend:

“Mojo’s [WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley] like my son, I’d love to have Rob here, I love Rob,” Wyatt said.

“My father was roommates with his father at Syracuse. I know him a lot more through Mojo but yeah, he’s a cool cat, man. I’d love to have Rob here.”

Of course, Gronkowski’s longtime friend Mojo Rawley has commented numerous times on the possibility of Grok joining WWE. When asked about this scenario last March, Rawley said:

“That wouldn’t shock me one bit. I mean, [Rob Gronkowski]’s always been a wrestling fan. I know WrestleMania, he was all excited about it. We still joke around about it, we’re all still really proud of that moment. So, yeah man, in the future I’m sure at some point you’ll see him inside a WWE ring in one capacity or another.”

Gronkowski appeared during WrestleMania 31, helping Rawley win the 2015 Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy. With Rawley’s short-lived run as WWE 24/7 champion sniped by Riddick Moss, the criminally underutilized star once again finds himself in no-man’s-land.

But with the possible addition of Rob Gronkowski, WWE is all but certain to incorporate Rawley into what should be an intriguing signing.

