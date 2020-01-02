Robocars 2019 Year In Review

Here are the most important robocar stories of 2019, selected by Robocars.com. (Also see the 2018 review.)

Waymo ramps-up unmanned operations

Close-up of self driving minivan, with LIDAR and other sensor units and logo visible, part of Google … [+] parent company Alphabet Inc, driving past historic railroad station with sign reading Mountain View, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, with safety driver visible, October 28, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Getty Images

2018 was the year that Waymo failed to launch a real commercial service as planned. Instead, they soft-launched an improved version of their limited access service in Chandler Arizona called Waymo One. 2019 did not see a commercial service either, but it did see expansion of the pilot, and in particular the fall saw the deployment of much larger amounts of unmanned operation, with no safety driver or attendant in the car. They did this to a limited extent in 2018 (their announcement of it was overshadowed by the Uber fatality a week later) but now it’s for real.

While not a big change, this remains the top story because people don’t realize what a big deal it is for a large company’s lawyers and engineers to sign off on deploying unmanned vehicles with all the liability and risk to the project that involves if something goes wrong. It shows very high confidence. Waymo and offspring company Nuro, which does small unmanned delivery robots which are incapable of carrying an adult human have both arranged permission with California to deploy truly unmanned there as well, and we should see this in 2020.

The change happened so gradually that my main coverage of it was a story about whether it did the right thing when an eager videographer was chasing it down. That was a minor point, the real story is that they are doing more of this, and on the way to doing a lot of it, and nobody else is even close.

Robocar Winter

Some feel a metaphorical “winter” has robocars frozen for a while

Brad Templeton

In the opposite directly, the other story was more a theme to the year, one of Robocar development slowing down. Elements of this story included Waymo not releasing as fast as they announced, and also the pull-back from Cruise, which had said it would also start a commercial service. We also saw a pull-back from Daimler which was less unexpected and changes of heart from other companies, with less optimistic projections. At the start of the year, I pointed out that the traditional OEMs would probably welcome a slow-down because they never wanted the ramp-up and hype in the first place, and are very happy to engage in the disruption of their own century-old business at a slower pace they can handle.

This slow down was always anticipated, if one follows the pattern of Gartner’s famous “hype cycle,” and there’s no doubt that Robocars got a tremendous amount of hype and overvaluation this decade. For those who take that into account, things are not very far off the path. In a normal cycle, you expect a number of bold and wishful predictions to fall short, and some players who took advantage of hype having to scale back when it reduces.

When I’ve been asked when Robocars will happen, I have given two key answers:

When the developer’s engineers, lawyers and board agree they have made it safe enough to take the risk of deployment, and At different times in different places. In fact, there may be as much as 2 decades difference from when you see them in one place and another, based on how hard it is and economic factors.

Neither of these named a year. Back in 2010, when I first started making predictions, I noted that a fair number of people made the safe prediction of 2020. They were pretty accurate if you consider the likely Waymo commercial pilot next year as the arrival of the technology (or even the limited pilot this year.) They were only wrong if you imagined they were saying that it would be everywhere in 2020, or that you could buy a car from an OEM that would drive you around in most cities. The only people who predicted that were either poorly versed in the technology, or they were making speculative dreams of a very advanced AI able to handle all the differences of all the different cities and countries at once.

Car OEMs were always going to be wrong in their predictions, which were based on just looking good. Their most common approach was to take their existing ADAS work and try to incrementally turn it into a robocar. That’s not the wisest course, but it makes sense to them to do it that way.

I’m going to talk about Tesla below, but they had a few “winter” events of their own, including not making Elon Musk’s predictions that he was “certain” that his “full self driving” product would be “feature-complete” in 2019 and released to customers. Tesla still plans some sort of very limited “demonstration” release at the end of 2019 to a few beta testers to make good on this promise. Another failure at Tesla was the too-early release of “smart summon” which eroded confidence in Tesla, partly because it’s just not very useful, and because it’s very hesitant and even makes occasional mistakes that damage cars. The EU ordered Tesla to effectively disable it.

At the other end of the spectrum, shuttle pioneer Navya, which was the first robocar product to be sold many years ago, has scaled back a bit as well.

Where does it go from here?

I make only modest modifications of my predictions of the past. We will shortly see commercial pilot projects in a few cities, limited only to a chosen service area. These pilots will test technology, safety, government and public acceptance and business models. After a couple of years, these pilots will start graduating to real deployments. This will spark a “land rush” as players who have working tech push to be the first (and only) provider in the most interesting cities — most lucrative and easiest to do. They will rarely compete head to head. This land rush should be in full swing a couple of years later, once at least 3 players are participating in the USA. All this continues to depend, however, on the teams deciding for themselves that their technology is safe enough. It still remains possible that many will take much longer than expected on that. Success requires both a lot of money and escaping the mindset of a traditional automaker.

At the same time, some limited products will appear and improve, including better versions of Tesla Autopilot, and so called “Level 3” products which drive privately owned cars in certain special situations — traffic jams, highways, parking lots and perhaps a few worthwhile urban areas in time.

Tesla Autonomy Day

Elon Musk Presents at “Autonomy Day”

Tesla Presentation

Tesla is the odd bird of the game. It is a car OEM, but unlike all the others. But it is also not a car industry outsider like Waymo or Zoox or even Cruise before it was bought. At present, Tesla only has a (best in class) driver assistance product but it’s a very far cry from a real robocar that could run unmanned. Tesla insists it is very close to doing that, but most of the industry remains pretty skeptical.

We could finally talk seriously about Tesla’s efforts after their “Autonomy Day” which offered a look under the hood of their self-driving experts. People were left both impressed and unimpressed, and many debates continue to rage about whether Tesla’s philosophy of doing it in an existing car, without LIDAR or detailed maps can compete with the prevailing philosophy of using fancier and custom designed sensor suite including LIDAR. I offered several articles on those questions including:

The debate will continue to rage on over the Tesla approach. 2020 very well could see the release of the so-called “Full Self Driving” product. This will not be a self-driving product at all, in spite of the name, but rather a version of the Autopilot driver assist product that can also drive on city streets and turn from street to street with a driver paying attention at the wheel. In fact, Tesla has released demonstration videos of that. It will be interesting to see how drivers react to it and whether they find it frightening or relaxing, and how much “automation complacency” factors in.

NTSB rules on Uber Fatality

Diagram of Uber fatality

NTSB

The Uber fatality was the big story of 2018, and it continues to play a big rule. The NTSB released their findings and held hearings on them:

With some interesting new tidbits, the board’s conclusions on the cause of the accident matched my predictions — the did not place blame on the many faults in Uber’s software, bad as they were, because the system was designed to expect such faults to exist and had a human safety driver there to supervise and take over when they occurred. Uber did a terrible job of designing their safety culture, and of hiring, training and monitoring their safety drivers, and that night, the driver was watching a video on her phone instead of the road, leaving her to not take control in a situation where she should have easily done so — and a tragic result.

One notable thing in the findings was a focus on “automation complacency” — the situation where humans quickly become bored with automated systems that need only rare attention, and then get bad at paying that attention. Uber didn’t account for that at all. Some teams have a camera monitor the driver’s gaze. Teslas require their drivers to keep tweaking the wheel to show they are there. We can expect regulators to follow the NTSB and start pushing for better countermeasures to complacency during testing and driver-assist.

Robocar Challenges Going Forward

In the 2020s, here are the key challenges for Robocar developers, roughly in order:

Testing: As always, proving that your system is safe — to yourself, your lawyers, the public and eventually the government — remains the biggest challenge Prediction: Becoming better at predicting what others on the road (or near it) will do in the future Perception: Particularly for those relying on computer vision, not missing things on the road. For those relying on LIDAR, doing better on distant obstacles and small debris on the road. Sensors: A score of companies seek to deliver on the promise of low cost, reliable LIDAR. Regulation: More locations need to open up for unmanned operation. ADAS and supervised systems may see requirements to defeat “automation complacency.”

Other stories

Here are a few other items from 2019 that I want to bring attention to here at the close of the year:

Morals and Regulation:

Micromobility and Minimobility:

Flying cars (eVTOL)

Electric Cars and Charging

This year, I also did extensive coverage of electric vehicles, charging and Tesla. I will summarize those in a different article.

