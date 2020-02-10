Robots May Be Drawing Your Blood In The Not Too Distant Future: Here’s Why

Hand-held automated venipuncture device

Unnati Chauhan

Getting your blood drawn is something that is pretty routine in healthcare settings. While routine, it still requires dexterity, a gentle touch and a keen eye to find a suitable vein.

Venipuncture, which involves inserting a needle into a vein to obtain a blood sample or insert an intravenous catheter, is the most common clinical procedure in the world, accounting for more than 1.4 billion procedures annually in the U.S. alone. But data indicates that healthcare providers are unsuccessful in 27% of patients without visible veins, 40% of persons without palpable veins, and 60% of emaciated patients.

Yet, with advanced robots such as STAR (Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot) now able to autonomously perform complex surgery (such as suturing 2 pieces of intestine together after a segment of it is removed) with minimal human assistance, can they also perform basic procedures such as drawing blood?

Now, researchers led by a team from Rutgers, report on the first human clinical trial that evaluated the ability of an automated robot, equipped with an ultrasound probe, to find a vein and draw blood. Judging by the results, it appeared to be quite successful.

The overall success rate of the robot was 87% for the 31 participants who had their blood drawn. In fact, of the 25 individuals with easy-to-locate veins, the success rate was even better— 97%.

The results were published in the journal Technology late last week.

The design of the device is pretty straightforward with an ultrasound image- guided robot that is able to find a vein to draw blood. “The device combines ultrasound imaging and miniaturized robotics to identify suitable vessels for cannulation and robotically guide an attached needle toward the lumen center,” the authors write.

“A device like ours could help clinicians get blood samples quickly, safely and reliably, preventing unnecessary complications and pain in patients from multiple needle insertion attempts,” said lead author Josh Leipheimer, a biomedical engineering PhD student in the Yarmush lab in the School of Engineering at Rutgers University–New Brunswick.

Multiple failures to draw blood or start an IV increase the chance of phlebitis, venous thrombosis, and secondary bacterial infections. When clinicians are still unable to place IVs using ultrasound probes, they must resort to placing central venous catheters (CVCs) into large veins (internal jugular, subclavian or femoral veins), which involve not only greater cost but increased risk. This not only leads to increased procedural time, but more staff, boosting costs to over $4 billion annually in the U.S.

But don’t get too excited: this was only the first human clinical trial of such an automated approach to drawing blood. Adjustments to their approach are certainly required, in order to become autonomous like the STAR robot.

As the authors explain, one refinement includes adding a feature that will “auto-align the needle trajectory path with the underlying vessel.” This would enhance operation of the device by freeing up the clinician from having to manually align the device over the intended vein, as explained in their paper. Advancing from even a robotically-assisted stage to a level of autonomous operation will require much more work by the scientists.

That said, with ongoing refinements, the ability of automated robots to routinely place intravenous catheters, central venous catheters, arterial lines, or even perform endovascular therapy may become closer to reality.

Stay tuned!

