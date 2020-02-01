‘Rocket League’ Suffers Server Issues, Reschedules Championship Series Matches After Delays

RLCS host Liefx returned to the screen to thank the 70,000+ viewers and announce that the week’s North American matches of Rocket League Championship Series Season 9 have been rescheduled due to technical difficulties.

Rocket League fans were ecstatic for the return of the Rocket League Championship Series, which was scheduled to kick off today at 3:00 EST with a match between the Pittsburgh Knights and Flight. Unfortunately, the matches have been cancelled after nearly an hour of delays, and will be played “at a later date.”

The game has been suffering from technical issues all weekend, with the game’s servers going down for maintenance multiple times over the past few days. Players have continued to complain about server instability even after this maintenance, which has persisted enough to have this week’s North American matches cancelled.

Before the cancellation, the RLCS analysts extended their 30 minute pre-show to allow additional time for server maintenance, and then cut to a fifteen minute countdown screen which thanked viewers for their patience.

Week 1 of the RLCS has been rescheduled due to technical difficulties

Psyonix/Rocket League

A few minutes after the timer expired, RLCS host Liefx returned to the screen to thank the 70,000+ viewers and announce that the week’s North American matches of Rocket League Championship Series Season 9 have been rescheduled due to technical difficulties.

Cancelling the debut matches of a brand new season is a tough call to make, but it’s the right decision to make to ensure players can compete at the highest level without technical interference.

In addition to the RLCS matches, play-in matches for Rocket League Rival Series, the second tier of professional Rocket League, are also underway. However, no official comment about these matches has been made. As of now, tomorrow’s European region matches will still be played as scheduled, and the cancelled matches have no rescheduled date.

Follow Rocket League Esports on Twitter for additional updates.