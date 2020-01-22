Rockets In Midst Of Worst Slump Of The Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 20: Head coach Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets has words with the … [+] officials as they played the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on January 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the Houston Rockets fell at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-107. The loss was the Rockets’ fourth in a row and dropped them to 26-16, sixth in the Western Conference. The Rockets have now gone 4-6 in their last ten games. Neck and neck with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed just weeks ago, the Rockets now trail Denver by 3.5 games in the standings. The Rockets are looking up at the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks as well.

Ironically, just two games separate the Rockets from the seventh seed Thunder who improved to 25-19 with the win. The Thunder were thought to be in a rebuilding season after trading Russell Westbrook to Houston in the offseason; the Rockets sacrificed major draft capital in a trade thought to maximize their title window.

On the year, presently, the Rockets are third in the league in offensive rating at 113.1; 17th in defensive rating at 109.2; and ninth in net rating at 3.9. They are 16th in rebounding percentage at 49.8%; 13th in offensive rebounding percentage at 27%; and 20th in defensive rebounding percentage at 72.5%. They are 20th in field goal percentage at 45.2% and 23rd in three point percentage at 34.4%.

However, the last ten games tell a different story. In their last ten games, the Rockets are 15th in the league in offensive rating at 111.4; 16th in defensive rating at 110.9; 15th in net rating at 0.5; 21st in rebounding percentage at 49.1%; 17th in offensive rebounding percentage at 26.6%; and 27th in defensive rebounding percentage at 70.4%. They are 20th in field goal percentage at 45.5% and 23rd in three point percentage at 33.1%. The big difference in the last ten games is the team’s drop in offensive rating.

During the Rockets’ recent skid, James Harden has been especially dreadful. In his last seven games, Harden has averaged 29.7 points per game on 34% shooting and 27% on 3’s. That stretch started on January 8 in a win over the Atlanta Hawks when Harden went 9/34 from the field. In those seven games, Harden has had an offensive rating of 102 with a usage of 39.2%. In the seven games prior to that, Harden had averaged 36.6 points per game on 55% shooting and 51% on 3’s. In those seven games, he had an offensive rating of 136 with a usage of 33.1%.

The skid comes at a critical time for the Rockets with the NBA calendar closing in on the February trade deadline. Having already mortgaged their future with the trade for Westbrook, the Rockets have no choice but to be all-in on this season. Having said that, there doesn’t seem to be too many avenues for improvement. There has not been any indication to date that the team is eager to exceed the luxury tax threshold and the roster is bereft of the sort of large tradable salaries needed to facilitate a significant transaction.

Its very likely that by and large, this is the roster the Rockets will have to close out the season, aside from some minor moves needed to shed further salary. Management surely hopes the current group can get itself back on track.

