Roger Federer Wins Epic Five-Set Thriller Over John Millman To Advance At Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 24: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand during his Men’s … [+] Singles third round match against John Millman of Australia on day five of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Roger Federer was once again pushed to the brink by Australian John Millman in a Grand Slam encounter, but the 38-year-old Swiss dug deep to pull out the victory.

Federer, the No. 3 seed and 20-time Grand Slam champion, prevailed in five sets, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(8), to advance to the fourth round.

Down 8-4 in the fifth set tiebreak, Federer won the last six points in a row to advance.

Now Federer remains on track for a potential semifinal encounter with defending champion Novak Djokovic, who routed Yoshihoto Nishioka of Japan in straight sets.

The Swiss remains on track to potentially win his 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne, where he has won six times, including in 2017 and ‘18.

His chief rival, Rafael Nadal, is hot on his heels with 19 Grand Slam titles, including two in 2019, while Djokovic is not far behind at 16.

Millman came in with confidence, having bounced the Swiss legend in the fourth round of the 2018 U.S. Open in brutally humid conditions in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the decisive fifth set, Federer fought off double-break point at 3-all and then pulled out the game with a backhand crosscourt winner.

He then double-faulted twice at 4-all but held serve with an ace on game point.

Millman held serve at 5-6 to force a fifth-set tiebreak, which in Australia involves the first player to 10 points.

Federer had played the first-ever fifth-set tiebreak at Wimbledon, which was a seven-point breaker at 12-all. After blowing double-match point in that one against Djokovic at 8-7, 40-15, Federer ultimately lost in the historic tiebreak.

Millman led 5-2 and 8-4 in the tiebreak before Federer fought back to 8-all when Millman raced in to chase down a drop shot and hit it long.

Federer then secured match point when Millman hit a lob long.

With Millman serving at 8-9, Federer then won with a forehand winner off a rally on Millman’s serve.

