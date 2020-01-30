Ron Howard To Direct Pic On Castro Assassination Plot, ‘The Fixer’

Director Ron Howard attends a special screening of “Pavarotti” at the iPic Theater on Tuesday, May … [+] 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

There were roughly 630-some known plots by the Central Intelligence Agency to assassinate Cuban revolutionary dictator Fidel Castro during his long reign in Havana. Now Ron Howard, with his proclivity for helming historical dramas, will direct the wild story of one such abortive concoction.

Announced today, Howard, 65, has been installed by Paramount Pictures to direct The Fixer, which recalls the true, early-Cold War-era story of a (according to Deadline) “disgraced FBI agent… who is tapped by the CIA to lead a ragtag team of CIA operatives and Chicago mobsters on an unlikely mission to try to assassinate Fidel Castro.”

The film’s plot examines one of numerous missions illuminated by a special mid-1970s Senate subcommittee headed by Idaho Democratic Senator Frank Church. Plots publicly outlined by the Church Committee roughly forty-five years ago included assassination attempts involving “exploding cigars,” painted seashells, “contaminated diving suits,” femme fatales and a Castro aide with poison up his sleeve.

The latter scheme, which NBC News has dubbed “The Reluctant Cuban,” appears to be The Fixer’s source material: “At the end of President Dwight Eisenhower’s term,” writes NBC’s Alexander Smith, “the CIA used a series of middlemen to enlist two gangsters to help with Castro’s removal. The agency was willing to pay $150,000 (at least $1.2 million in today’s money), according to the Church Committee’s report. These mobsters were Sam Giancana, head of the boss of the Chicago mob, and Santos Trafficant Jr., the head of the mob’s Cuban operations. Both of them were members of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List.”

Details of the plan and why it failed can be spoiled here; while myriad other CIA plots to assassinate the tragically misguided Cuban leader can be gleaned from the 2006 U.K. documentary 638 Ways to Kill Castro.

Since deceased, Castro died on November 25, 2016 at age 90 from undisclosed causes.

The Fixer will become the 27th feature Howard has directed in his 43-years behind the camera. Past historical biopics from the Academy Award-winner include Apollo 13 (1995), A Beautiful Mind (2001), Cinderella Man (2006) and Frost/Nixon (2008).

A Beautiful Mind won Best Picture honors at the 74th Academy Awards in March 2002, with Howard also receiving the award for Best Director.

Howard has served as the co-chairman of Imagine Entertainment along with producer Brian Grazer since 1986. Grazer will produce The Fixer along with Andrew Panay, and Joint Effort’s Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips.

