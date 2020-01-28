Royal Rumble 2020’s ‘Go-Home’ SmackDown Settles At Decrease In Key Demo

TV By The Numbers and Show Buzz Daily , the final national rating for the pre-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown is a 0.7% rating in the key demo and a 4.0% share of the active viewing audience in that demo. As usual, it was enough to win the night among adults aged 18-49, with a tie for second place among ABC’s American Housewife and 20/20, which both scored a 0.6% demo rating and 4.0% share. As usual, CBS’s Hawaii Five-O won the night as far as total viewers, even airing a rerun. But enough of them were aged 50+ that it earned a 8.0% share in that demo and only did a 0.4% rating and 0.2% share in the key adults 18-49 demo.

David Bixenspan is a freelance writer from Brooklyn, N.Y. He writes the Babyface v. Heel subscription blog/newsletter and co-hosts the Between The Sheets podcast every Monday at BetweenTheSheetsPod.com/everywhere else that podcasts are available. You can follow him on Twitter at @davidbix and view his portfolio at Clippings.me/davidbix.

The Fiend prepares to sign his Royal Rumble contract in his own blood.

WWE.com

The final ratings for the first pay-per-view “go-hone” edition of WWE’s SmackDown on Fox are in. While they have held pretty consistently since the initial dip from the earliest numbers, there had been a slight increase the previous couple weeks, to 0.8% in the key adults 18-49 demographic. This past Friday didn’t quite meet that mark for a show built around the WWE Universal Championship match contract signing between Daniel Bryan and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, though.

According to the ratings reported by TV By The Numbers and Show Buzz Daily, the final national rating for the pre-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown is a 0.7% rating in the key demo and a 4.0% share of the active viewing audience in that demo. As usual, it was enough to win the night among adults aged 18-49, with a tie for second place among ABC’s American Housewife and 20/20, which both scored a 0.6% demo rating and 4.0% share. As usual, CBS’s Hawaii Five-O won the night as far as total viewers, even airing a rerun. But enough of them were aged 50+ that it earned a 8.0% share in that demo and only did a 0.4% rating and 0.2% share in the key adults 18-49 demo.

In the similarly desirable but less canonical adults 18-34 demographic, the show did a 0.4% rating, down 20% from the previous week. Meanwhile, in the only live sports competition for SmackDown on the broadcast networks on Friday, NBC’s broadcast of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships did less than half the key demo rating—0.3%), half the key demo share (2.0%), and even 62,000 less total viewers across all demos than SmackDown’s 2,448,000. That last figure was, as noted by F4WOnline’s Paul Fontaine, the lowest in three weeks, although it was above the show’s rolling ten week average.

