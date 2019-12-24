Rumored AMD Radeon RX 5600 Series To Target PC Gaming’s Sweet Spot In Early 2020

RDNA architecture and the Navi family graphics chips. The Radeon RX 5700 series came first, to tackle the enthusiast gaming segment in early July. Then in October, AMD announced the Radeon RX 5500 series for pre-built systems and the OEM market. And just a couple of weeks ago, the Radeon RX 5500 XT arrived to take on NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX cards in high-volume the $150 – $200 price segment, though prices of some of the higher-clocked, customized 8GB Radeon RX 5500 XT variants will creep a little higher.

A leak that just hid Reddit, however, suggests that AMD is readying a family of Radeon RX 5600 series cards that will launch soon. Like the Radeon RX 5700 series, which consists of the vanilla Radeon RX 5700 and higher-end 5700 XT variant, the 5600 series will reportedly feature two cards as well – you guessed it – a standard Radeon RX 5600 and a 5600 XT.

A Radeon RX 5500 XT. Marco Chiappetta / HotHardware

According to the leak, which features an array of 3DMark benchmark results from one of the cards (it’s not clear whether it’s the 5600 or 5600 XT), recorded on two different Intel Core i7-powered systems, the Radeon RX 5600/RX 5600 XT could offer performance right about on-par with a Radeon RX Vega 56 or GeForce GTX 1660-series GPU, and about 34% higher than a Radeon RX 5500 XT. That should make the cards suitable for 1440P gaming and capable of handling most AAA-games at 1080P with high-quality, no compromise graphics settings.

It is possible AMD will announce the Radeon RX 5600 series at the Consumer Electronics Show in a couple of weeks, targeting price points somewhere int eh $239 – $279 range. Prices on Radeon RX 5700 series cards have come down into the low-$300 range and the Radeon RX 5500 series targets the $150 – $200 range, leaving a $100-ish gap right in the sweet spot of AMD’s discrete gaming GPU line-up. Should the rumored Radeon RX 5600 series come to fruition, it will obviously fill that gap and target price point between the higher-end Radeon RX 5700 series and more mainstream Radeon RX 5500 series.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT.

