Ryan Garcia Vs. Francisco Fonseca Results: KO Highlight (Video), Analysis, Purses, And Twitter Reaction

He responded via Twitter and seemed open to the idea. However, Garcia seemed to lay out his plans for the rest of 2020 with some other big names in play–including DAZN stablemates Jorge Linares and Devin Haney.

Linares helped to add legitimacy to a fight between him and Garcia with his own impressive KO victory earlier in the evening.

The former world champion disposed of Carlos Morales in just under four rounds to set up the potential showdown. Per the DAZN broadcast, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has already reserved the Staples Center for a clash between the two men later in the year.

For his work on Saturday night, Garcia was guaranteed a $250,000 purse, per an official document tweeted by the L.A. Times’ Manouk Akopyan:

With tons of momentum on his side, there is a good chance Garcia should be seeing even heftier paydays if he can continue to produce eye-catching victories.

” readability=”54.258010118044″>

Ryan Garcia scores one-punch KO. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

There was a lot of talk about signature wins on Saturday night in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center, and that’s exactly what Ryan Garcia got when he destroyed Francisco Fonseca in just 1:22 of the first round.

Here is a look at the explosive, one-punch KO:

Garcia only landed 7 punches on the night, but as you can see from the highlight above, all he needed was one vicious left hook. The shot knocked Fonseca out cold and pushed Garcia’s undefeated record to a perfect 20-0 with 17 KOs.

Here is how the boxing community reacted to the punch:

The explosive finish was Garcia’s fourth straight KO victory, and the biggest win in the 21-year-old rising star’s career. Leading up to this bout, Garcia called out WBA Lightweight Champion, and fellow young star in the sport, Gervonta Davis.

He responded via Twitter and seemed open to the idea. However, Garcia seemed to lay out his plans for the rest of 2020 with some other big names in play–including DAZN stablemates Jorge Linares and Devin Haney.

Linares helped to add legitimacy to a fight between him and Garcia with his own impressive KO victory earlier in the evening.

The former world champion disposed of Carlos Morales in just under four rounds to set up the potential showdown. Per the DAZN broadcast, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has already reserved the Staples Center for a clash between the two men later in the year.

For his work on Saturday night, Garcia was guaranteed a $250,000 purse, per an official document tweeted by the L.A. Times’ Manouk Akopyan:

With tons of momentum on his side, there is a good chance Garcia should be seeing even heftier paydays if he can continue to produce eye-catching victories.