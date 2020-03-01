Ryanair Grounds Italy-Georgia Flights Amid Coronavirus Slump

Passengers arriving at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on February 27, 2020. Ryanair had … [+] already halted ticket sales for Israeli flights from Italy, and is now doing the same for Georgian flights.

Ryanair is cutting the number of flights it operates from Italy to Georgia by at least half over the coming weeks, despite insisting that its network is unaffected by the coronavirus crisis.

The airline has also halted ticket sales for its Milan Bergamo-Tbilisi and Bologna-Kutaisi routes until mid-April.

In an email sent to existing customers on February 29th, Ryanair claimed that Georgia’s government had asked it to scale back its presence on the Milan-Tbilisi route due to concerns over coronavirus. As a consequence, it said, flight frequencies on that route will drop from four to two per week, effective March 8th.

However, when this correspondent attempted to re-book onto one of the Monday or Friday flights still purportedly being operated, he was told that all services in March had been canceled.

Asked for clarification, Ryanair’s press department copied and pasted text from the original cancelation email while removing any reference to two weekly flights being preserved.

The contradictory messaging raises doubts about whether any or all of the scheduled services between Italy and Georgia will go ahead.

It also undermines Ryanair’s claim that its Italian network is “operating as normal” despite the crisis. Sales for another eight routes from Italy to Israel and Jordan were suspended last week when those Middle Eastern countries imposed travel restrictions. Bookings for Ryanair’s Bologna-Podgorica route have also been halted due to a travel ban by the Montenegrin government.

Italy is the European country worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with 29 deaths and 1,128 confirmed cases at the time of writing. Most of the cases have occurred in the country’s northern Lombardy region, which includes Milan.

Passenger compensation

By blaming Georgia’s government for the latest cancelations, Ryanair appears to be signaling that it will not honor compensation claims under European consumer protection law EU261.

That regulation states that passengers who are scheduled to fly to or from the European Union on any route exceeding 1,500km are entitled to €400 compensation if their flight is canceled within two weeks of the date of travel. Airlines are only exempt from paying compensation if they can prove that “extraordinary circumstances” beyond their control led to the cancelation.

Ryanair invoked this terminology in its email to customers, stating that it “apologises for the inconvenience caused by this restriction which is completely outside of our control”.

Yet the Georgian government has not publicly announced any restrictions on Italian passenger flights.

Low-cost rival Wizz Air said last week that it was slashing capacity on its Italian network by 60% due to a collapse in demand. Georgian routes were included in the cull, but the airline did not cite restrictions by the local authorities and it is still accepting bookings on four Italian routes to Kutaisi in March.

If Ryanair’s decision to ground its Georgian flights was taken on commercial grounds – rather than by legal necessity – then passengers who had been due to travel on or before March 13th are entitled to EU261 compensation.

Several other carriers have axed flights to Italy due to weak demand, and the airline industry is leading the rout in global stock markets amid fears of a sustained downturn in travel.

