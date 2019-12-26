Sabina Socol Recommends Her Top 5 Looks For New Year’s Eve Dressing

hair tutorials that channel her inner Jane Henderson a.k.a. Nastassja Kinski.

With all that style acumen, she offers her favorite 5 killer looks for your New Year’s Eve party, from sharp powersuits to frocks fantastiques.

﻿The Kinski dress: Paris Fushia by Mirae Paris. If your NYE party is movie themed, or if you’re simply looking for a timeless pop culture outfit, this dress is for you. Everyone loves a good movie reference. It also comes in black for those of you who aren’t looking for a too literal look.

Paris Fushia www.miraeparis.com

The extra extra dress: Strapless Crystal Embellished Mini Dress by CRISTAHLEA. To me, NYE is the occasion to go just a little extra. Or a lot more extra. Usually, I like a full disco ball outfit and this dress just goes the extra mile with all it’s crystals. Get that Kirakira app out.

Strapless Crystal Embellished Mini Dress www.cristahlea.net

The ‘80s dress: I am in love with the padded shoulder of that Saint Laurent dress. It structures the silhouette and it’s not too upfront sexy. It’s very flattering with a pair of high heeled boots!

SCARF-NECK DRESS IN POLKA DOT SANDBLAST www.ysl.com

The power suit: Sometimes, you’re just in the mood for a good old tux. The beauty of the tux is, it doesn’t need much else – a black bralette, a red lip and heels. Also, you can recycle it over and over. A tux never goes out of style.

VIRGILIA TUXEDO-STYLE JACKET IN BLACK WOOL-BLEND www.tarajarmon.com

The sparkle dress: Let’s be extra, but not crystal extra. This is a dress shape I’ve seen a lot this season and it’s really nice for those of you who want to show off a little leg. And the sparkle is very cute.

Aubrielle sequined chiffon mini dress www.net-a-porter.com

