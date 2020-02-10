Safe Standing Across Premier League Grounds? Report Cites ‘Positive Impact’ On Spectator Safety

The safe standing, rail seated, area at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA), has produced an interim report stating that safe standing “has had a positive impact on spectator safety, particularly in mitigating the risk of crowd collapse.”

Its findings come after a number of studies carried out in stadia where the facility for fas to stand at games still exists.

Shrewsbury Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United all have rail seating, and the SGSA also looked at the procedures in place at Celtic Park in Glasgow and Signal Iduna Park in Germany, where safe standing is already permitted.

The key take away point was also reinforced with the findings that ‘tensions and trouble between supporters and stewards also decreased in areas where the trial is underway’.

UK sports minister Nigel Adams welcomed the report, stating:

“I welcome the latest findings from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority’s research. As we made clear in our election manifesto, we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds”.

Sports minister Nigel Adams welcomed the report

Standing at football matches in England’s top two leagues has been banned since 1994 following the implementation of the Taylor report.

Lord Justice Taylor’s recommendations, regarding the provision of safety at sporting stadiums, followed the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989—the introduction of all-seater was a direct fallout from his findings.

However, fans have routinely stood in all-seater areas which has led to further safety issues, as Jon Darch curator of the Safe Standing Roadshow explains.

“The main safety concern about standing in areas designed for seating is that you can easily topple over the low back of the seat in front of you”.

“That might end up with you with lying on the hard concrete between the row of seats in front and/or pushing the spectator in front of you forward, who then does the same in turn to the fan in front of them”.

“You end up with a domino effect or what crowd safety experts call “progressive crowd collapse”. It is precisely this that the SGSA rightly says rail seating prevents” Mr Darch said.

The Safe Standing Roadshow ran from 2011 to 2019 and aimed to show a ‘simple and effective solution to the safe standing issue’.

“Pretty much everyone who saw the roadshow during my trips all over the country from 2011 to 2019 immediately understood that standing behind a seat with a waist-high rail is far safer than standing, as at many grounds now, behind seats with backs that come only halfway up your shins. Seeing really has been believing”.

Mr Darch has hopes that the finding could lead to implementation of rail seating into Premier League stadia by next season, which begins in August 2020.

“With the SGSA saying that seats with barriers have a ‘positive impact on spectator safety’ and the sports minister saying that he wants to move things forward quickly ‘with a view to introducing safe standing, I think the future is looking very promising’”

“I just hope now that the minister doesn’t allow bureaucracy to get in the way of what he is clearly minded to do. Although EPL and Championship clubs can already fit rail seats, as Spurs and Wolves have done, some will not do so until they know that they can operate blocks fitted with such seating as official safe standing areas”.

“To ensure that they do not delay bringing in this extra safety measure for fans who are already standing in their stadia it is therefore imperative that the minister now quickly gives the clubs the heads-up that this is going to be allowed”.

“I very much hope that he will do so in time for clubs to be able to make the necessary changes for the start of next season”.

In April 2019 data analytics firm YouGov conducted a survey which found that almost two-thirds of MPs believed the all-seater stadium ban should be lifted to allow safe-standing in English football’s top two tiers.

This followed on from the Hillsborough Independent Panel report of 2012 which found that crowd safety was compromised by operational failings of the Police and emergency services, coupled with an after deflection of blame towards the fans by South Yorkshire Police.

Safe standing operates in new and adapted stadia across Europe and is a far cry from the dilapidated and crumbling terraces of the 1980s which blighted fans in England.

“I think the only arguments put forward against safe standing these days are based on a lack of understanding of the rail seating concept and/or emotion. And, to be honest, they are now few and far between”. Mr Darch concluded.

