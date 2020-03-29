Home Technology Samsung Exposes New Galaxy Smartphone, Looks Too Good To Be True
Technology

Samsung Exposes New Galaxy Smartphone, Looks Too Good To Be True

written by Forbes March 29, 2020
Samsung Exposes New Galaxy Smartphone, Looks Too Good To Be True

Given everything we already know about Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20, it had looked like the company’s best smartphone of 2020. But that was before Samsung suddenly revealed this stunning new phone. 

Samsung, Galaxy smartphone, new Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy no notch, Galaxy Note 20, Note 20,

Samsung’s bezel-less, notch-less Galaxy smartphone

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Everything We Know So Far

Forbes Gordon Kelly

 Spotted by the eagle-eyed BGR, Samsung has casually inserted an eye-catching notch-less, bezel-less, all-screen Galaxy smartphone in an ad for its new ‘Wind free’ home air conditioner (yeah, me too). The device, seen at 0:55, has the harder angles of a Galaxy Note, but without any top bezel or visible front-facing camera. 

My initial reaction was that this is too good to be true, but well connected Samsung insider Ice Universe and acclaimed Korean site The Elec have both stated that Samsung will launch a phone in 2020 with an under-display camera. 

The Elec explained that, internally, Samsung calls the technology ‘UDC’ (literally, Under Display Camera) and it works by integrating a transparent display over the punch hole. The result is no notch, no visible punch hole and no need for a mechanised pop-up camera. The Elec said Samsung began production of these displays in October, while Ice Universe wrote that it would not launch on one of the established Galaxy ranges – which only deepens the mystery. 

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20+ Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: What’s The Difference?

Forbes Gordon Kelly

Interestingly. Samsung itself been open about its plans. Since as far back as November 2018, Hassan Anjum, Samsung’s product marketing director revealed the company’s ‘New Infinity’ UDC display and said that they “are just around the corner, and I can’t wait to tell you more about them.” Samsung has also long-teased its upcoming smartphones through ‘accidental’ leaks on its website and in marketing videos

I have reached out to Samsung for a comment on this mystery device and will update this article when I have a response. In the meantime, keep your fingers tightly crossed. 

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

More On Forbes

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Everything We Know So Far

Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20+ Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: What’s The Difference?

Apple iPhone 12: Everything We Know So Far

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sick Of Email? Here Is A Productivity Workaround

February 27, 2020

Can You Look At These 16 Award-Winning New...

February 23, 2020

VMware Closes $2.7 Billion Acquisition Of Pivotal Software

January 2, 2020

The Sales Of Smart Speakers Skyrocketed

March 10, 2020

Netflix’s ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ Is...

February 28, 2020

Millennials, Gen Zers Prefer Online Holiday Shopping —...

December 12, 2019

What Walmart Learned From Its ‘Fast Fail’ With...

February 19, 2020

FDA Issues Warnings To Companies Selling Fraudulent COVID-19...

March 10, 2020

Illinois Sells $3.2 Million Worth Of Marijuana On...

January 2, 2020

Apple Withdraws Its March Quarter Revenue Guidance Due...

February 17, 2020