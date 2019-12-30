Samsung Sale Alert: Galaxy S10, Note 10, TV Star Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Samsung’s holiday season sales are now matching or beating many Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. These are the best deals you need to know about on Galaxy phones, smartwatches, tablets and TVs. Tip: bookmark this article, it is updated throughout the day.
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 have massive reductions you can benefit from right now
Samsung’s Best Smartphone Deals
- STAR DEALS – Galaxy S10 / S10+ / Note 10 / Note 10+ / Note 10+5G – Unlocked – from $689.99 – Samsung.com – shop deals now
- 12/26 – $250.00 PRICE INCREASE – Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 1TB (U.S. Warranty), Ceramic Black – (typically $1,599.00) – Amazon – $1,249.00 – shop deal now
Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is heavily discounted with a star deal now live at Amazon
- Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – (typically $899.99) – (12/26 – $50 PRICE INCREASE) – Amazon: $649.99 / Best Buy: $599.99
- STAR DEAL – Galaxy S10+ – Unlocked 1TB – Typically $1,599.99 – Save $200 and get a free Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch, 256GB, Black (Wi-Fi) with S Pen (worth $749.99) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 12/27 – $250 PRICE REDUCTION – Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 1TB (U.S. Warranty), Ceramic Black – (typically $1,599.00) – Amazon – $999.99 – shop deal now
- STAR DEAL – Save up to $900 on Galaxy S10 when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ (128GB) on Sprint / S10 and Note 10 devices on activation with AT&T (Offer valid through 12/24/19) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now
- NEW DEAL – Buy two Galaxy S10 or S10+ and get up to $899.99 back on T-Mobile (Offer valid through 12/24/19) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now
- Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 512GB (U.S. Warranty), Aura Black/ Note10+ – (typically $1,199.99) – Amazon: $999.99 / Best Buy: $949.99
- Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $899.99 / Best Buy: $849.99
- Galaxy Note 9 – Unlocked 512GB – (typically $1,249) – Samsung.com from $769.99 / Amazon: $809.20 / Best Buy: $1,199.99
Samsung’s Best Tablet Deals
- Galaxy Tab S6 – (typically $649.99) – the best Android tablet you can buy – Amazon: $557.99 / B&H: $549.99 / Best Buy – $549.99 / Costco: $100 off (members only) / Samsung: $729.99
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet and it is on sale now
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $276.44 / B&H: $279.99 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Costco – $100 off (members only) / Samsung: $279.99 / Walmart: $319.00 (12/26 – $15 PRICE INCREASE)
- Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5-inch Wi-Fi Tablet 128GB – Black – Includes Bonus 128GB MicroSD Card – save $70 – Costco –$70 off (members only)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch Tablet, 3GB RAM – (typically $479.99) – Amazon: Currently unavailable / Best Buy: $329.99 / Target – $413.99 / Walmart: $327.99
Samsung’s Best TV Deals
Samsung.com is having a huge TV sale right now
Best TV Deals Over $1,000
- Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $2,199.99) – Amazon: $1,297.99 / Best Buy: $1,299.99 / Costco: (member only item) (offer valid through 12/31/19) / Walmart: $1,297.99
- 65-inches Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $4,999.99 – Samsung.com: $2,999.99 – shop deal now
- 65-inches Class The Frame QLED Art Mode Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) (typically $2,799.99) – Samsug.com – $1,599.99 – shop deal now
- 82-inches Class RU8000 Premium Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $3,199.99) – Samsung.com – $1,799.99 – shop deal now
- 75-inches Class Q70R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $3,299.99) – Samsung.com – $1,999.99 – shop deal now
Best TV Deals $500-$1,000
- Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Samsung: $599.99 / Walmart: $597.99
- Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $547.99 / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $477.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99
- Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $699.92 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99
Best TV Deals Under $500
- Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&H: $295 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Costco: $249.99 / Samsung: $329.99
- Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Costco: $296.99 (out of stock) / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $377.99
Samsung’s Best Wearables Deals
12/28 – $39.99 PRICE REDUCTION – Galaxy Fit – Black – (typically $99.99) – Samsung – $40
I will be extensively tracking Samsung deals and publishing the best offers daily, so be sure to bookmark my page.
