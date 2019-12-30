Samsung Sale Alert: Galaxy S10, Note 10, TV Star Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Samsung’s holiday season sales are now matching or beating many Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. These are the best deals you need to know about on Galaxy phones, smartwatches, tablets and TVs. Tip: bookmark this article, it is updated throughout the day.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 have massive reductions you can benefit from right now

Samsung’s Best Smartphone Deals

STAR DEALS – Galaxy S10 / S10+ / Note 10 / Note 10+ / Note 10+5G – Unlocked – from $689.99 – Samsung.com – shop deals now

12/26 – $250.00 PRICE INCREASE – Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 1TB (U.S. Warranty), Ceramic Black – (typically $1,599.00) – Amazon – $1,249.00 – shop deal now

Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is heavily discounted with a star deal now live at Amazon

Samsung’s Best Tablet Deals

Galaxy Tab S6 – (typically $649.99) – the best Android tablet you can buy – Amazon: $557.99 / B&H: $549.99 / Best Buy – $549.99 / Costco: $100 off (members only) / Samsung: $729.99

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet and it is on sale now

Samsung’s Best TV Deals

Samsung.com is having a huge TV sale right now

Best TV Deals Over $1,000

Best TV Deals $500-$1,000

Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Samsung: $599.99 / Walmart: $597.99

Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $547.99 / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $477.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99

Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $699.92 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99

Best TV Deals Under $500

Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&H: $295 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Costco: $249.99 / Samsung: $329.99

Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Costco: $296.99 (out of stock) / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $377.99

Samsung’s Best Wearables Deals

12/28 – $39.99 PRICE REDUCTION – Galaxy Fit – Black – (typically $99.99) – Samsung – $40

