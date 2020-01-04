Samsung Suddenly Exposes Stunning New Galaxy Smartphone [Updated]

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 is close to release and its supersized battery, upgraded biometrics and class-leading new display look set to make up for a surprisingly strange name change. But the real star of 2020 could be the phone Samsung accidentally just confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S11: Everything We Know So Far

Following a major blunder, the manual for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite has been leaked to SamMobile. It reveals a phone which delivers far more than its name suggests, for significantly less than you might expect. In fact, industry insiders Ice Universe and OnLeaks have stated it will deliver elements which blow both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 away.

01/03 Update: Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy S10 Lite alongside a Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the phone(s) is every bit as impressive as these leaks led up to believe. It is only January but this is already shaping up to be one of the smartphone bargains of the year.

The Manual

First, the manual SamMobile attained and, while it is in Portuguese (PDF link), it confirms this budget device will have a Galaxy S11-inspired design with a tiny central punch-hole display and minimal bezels which are equally thin on all sides.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite has flagship specs, improved camera and battery tech and an affordable price tag

Furthermore, the core specs are eye-opening:

6.7-inch Full HD+ display

Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Triple camera with 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens

4,500mAh battery

Yes, all these specs stand toe-to-toe with the $1,000 Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ while delivering a bigger battery than any Samsung flagship smartphone to date. But that’s not all…

The Camera

What Ice Universe has revealed is that the Galaxy S10 Lite uses “unprecedented OIS stabilization technology… better than any current flagship phone.” OnLeaks fleshed this out explaining that it will be called “Super Steady OIS”.

While class-leading image stabilisation doesn’t guarantee the Galaxy S10 Lite will take better photos and video than Samsung’s current flagships, it does give the phone a big chance to do so. After all, how steady you hold a camera (and for how long) is fundamental to taking a great shot.

Samsung’s Best 2020 Smartphone

On a technical level, it is inevitable that the Galaxy S11 will deliver an experience which is still more cutting edge than the Galaxy S10 Lite. But the Lite is expected to launch this month and with a price tag of approximately €680 (likely $699 as EU prices include sales tax) making it hundreds of dollars cheaper than Samsung’s new flagship.

So, unless you have money to burn, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite looks like where the smart money will go in 2020.

