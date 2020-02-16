Samsung’s 2020 TV Line Up Explained And Priced

Samsung has now released most of the key details of its 2020 TV range – and it’s looking set to be the brand’s most diverse range ever.

There will be new series of 8K models, a huge array of 4K models, designer models, entry-level models, direct LED models, edge LED models, QLED models, MicroLED models… hell, there’s even a rotating model.

While this apparent bid to offer something for everyone is admirable on one level, though, it makes understanding the different layers in Samsung’s 2020 TV range potentially quite tricky. So here I try to break it all down, series by series, giving as much key information on each model as Samsung has revealed so far.

At the time of writing, while Samsung Europe has announced its full range of model numbers and screen sizes, Samsung US has only dripped out partial range details. So while I’ve stated in the information below where I’m pretty confident regional differences will appear, it’s possible that there could be one or two regional model number and feature variations I haven’t covered. I will update this article with such new information as it’s revealed.

While quite a bit of US pricing in particular has already been revealed, I will also update this article with further pricing details as more of Samsung’s sets go on sale.

Without further ado, here, starting at the top and working down, is Samsung’s full range of 8K and 4K TVs for 2020, followed at the end by details of Samsung’s trio of ‘designer’ models for the fashionistas among you.

Samsung’s latest MicroLED TVs look amazing. And this year they will be available in some more … [+] manageable sizes than before.

Note that while the section on the Q950TS series is pretty long, that’s because it introduces all of the key features Samsung is providing this year. You’ll be relieved to hear that the notes on the other series are much shorter, as they typically only focus on how things change as you move down the range…

Samsung’s MicroLED range

Samsung has been showing its MicroLED screens off for years, but up to now only a couple of huge and astronomically expensive ‘The Wall’ models have actually gone on sale. Samsung is adamant that it is going to make a much wider MicroLED range available in 2020, though. In fact, it’s talking about covering sizes all the way from 75 to 292 inches.

Anyone who’s locked eyes with one of Samsung’s latest MicroLED screens will know all about the technology’s advantages. The spectacular brightness. The stunning black levels and contrast. The phenomenally intense colours. The amazing sharpness and pretty much infinite viewing angles. The freedom from screen burn.

There remain a couple of fairly significant issues for anyone excited by that previous paragraph to bear in mind, though. First, all MicroLED screens, even the 75-inch one, have to be constructed from ‘blocks’ of smaller panels. So during certain types of content you can see faint seams in the image (even though Samsung’s work in eradicating these is actually pretty remarkable).

Also, while Samsung isn’t yet discussing the prices of its new, smaller MicroLED screens, you can bet your bottom dollar (literally) that while they might not cost as much as a house like the original Wall models do, they’re still going to be wince-inducingly expensive.

You can barely see the bezel on the Q950TS from a normal viewing distance. Which makes pictures … [+] almost weirdly immersive.

8K QLED

Q950TS range

Native resolution: 8K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: March 2020

Screen sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch ($12,999.99)

Backlight system: Full array LED with local dimming

Dimming zones: 336 on the 65 inch

These are Samsung’s flagship QLED TVs for 2020 – and they look it. At a time when LED technology struggles to compete with the wafer-thin glamour of OLED TVs, Samsung has pulled off a masterstroke by managing to remove almost all of the bezel around the Q950TS screens.

The resulting ‘Infinity’ design is uncanny in the way it both merges into your decor and creates the impression of pictures being conjured out of thin air – an impression which makes pictures look remarkably more immersive.

The monolithic sculpting, which sees the TV’s depth remain consistent at 15mm across the entire rear side, is also a serious design statement.

The Q950TS models ship with external One Connect boxes, so that you don’t have to spoil the stunningly minimalistic design with loads of cable spaghetti.

The Q950TS is not just a flagship QLED set because of its design, though. It’s also full to bursting with cutting edge technology. Starting with its native 8K resolution of 7680×4320 pixels.

We might actually get to see a little bit of 8K content turning up from various sources this year (especially YouTube), and Samsung has also introduced a new neural network deep learning component to its 8K upscaling engine that early impressions suggests delivers a big upscaling improvement over Samsung’s 2019 8K models. Especially when it comes to restoring object edges, recognizing and reducing noise, and enhancing textures in the most detailed parts of sub-8K pictures.

As you would expect, the Q950TS models are all lit by direct LED lighting, where the LEDs sit directly behind the screen, rather than around its edges. Just as predictable given that these are Samsung’s latest QLED flagships is local dimming, where different sectors of the LEDs can output different amounts of light independently of one another, to enhance contrast.

Also in play on Samsung’s 2020 direct-lit panels is a new local power distribution feature. This enables the Q950TS screens to take power from where it’s not needed (dark areas), and redistribute it to where it is needed (bright areas).

Samsung’s latest AI processor adds a new neural network layer to its upscaling intelligence.

This should improve contrast, as well as helping bright parts of the picture look more intense without the TVs exceeding power usage restrictions. The two largest Q950TS models are quoted as being able to hit massive, HDR-friendly brightness peaks of 4000 nits, though this drops to 3000 nits with the 65-inch model.

When it comes to the number of dimming zones, the only information I’ve been able to obtain so far suggests that the 65-inch Q950TS gets 336 dimming zones. Assuming this proves to be correct, it’s actually down from l480 on last year’s equivalent models.

This is obviously disappointing on paper, but it’s possible that it’s a function of – and counteracted by – the new power redistribution feature. Or it could have been made necessary by the ever tougher power consumption rules being imposed on the TV industry. Or it could simply be a function of Samsung trying to make its flagship 8K QLED TVs a bit more affordable.

The Q950TS series retains the ultra wide viewing angle technology Samsung introduced for its high-end TVs last year, meaning its images hold on to their contrast and color from wider angles than you’d usually be able to watch from with LCD screens.

There was some controversy over this technology in 2019 as it emerged that the way it worked could cause a reduction in resolution. However, Samsung has stated publicly that that its 2020 wide viewing angle 8K models meet the resolution demands of the Consumer Technology Association’s definition of an 8K TV, which its 2019 models did not.

Samsung is not currently saying for sure how or if the wide angle technology has changed in order to meet the CTA’s 8K requirements. My guess would be that they’ve slightly reduced the potency of the wide angle technology to keep the resolution up. But we likely won’t know this for sure until we can start looking at the TVs properly for ourselves.

As well as the upscaling improvements mentioned earlier, the latest Samsung Quantum processor in the Q950TS claims to deliver better mastering of clarity, color, HDR, contrast and motion than we’ve seen from the brand before. Also, the Adaptive Picture mode, which can automatically adjust the picture settings automatically to compensate for different ambient light levels, now gets an extra Very Bright option.

To be clear, the latest Adaptive Picture mode doesn’t just raise brightness if the TV’s sensor detects lots of ambient light. It’s more of an intelligent contrast enhancement designed to ensure that HDR images in particular still look dynamic and punchy, without losing contrast or shadow detail.

Gamers, meanwhile, have a few new tricks to look forward to on the Q950TS. There will now be support for both Freesync and NVidia’s G-Sync variable refresh rate technologies (we only got Freesync in 2019). A new Game Multi-View option, too, lets you play a game while simultaneously watching a separate feed (such as a YouTube play guide) in a picture in picture window.

The Samsung Q950TS really does look stunning.

A new Surround Sound audio mode designed to enhance gaming immersion can be set to kick in when a game source is detected too, while a Game Motion Plus option allows you to keep a little motion smoothing in play while gaming without heavily compromising input lag (Samsung suggests lag will be around 21ms with this option active).

Samsung claims to have got input lag down to less than 10ms if you select the straight Game mode without using the Motion Plus option. This would be a phenomenal result for such a sophisticated TV.

Samsung has managed to equip the Q950TS with a trio of potentially significant new audio features. Particularly impressive in demos I’ve heard so far is Object Tracking Sound (OTS). On the Q950TS this finds a 4.2.2-array of speakers (including units along the screen’s top edge, down its sides, and along its bottom edge) making sound effects in TV shows and films appear to becoming from the exact part of the screen that they’re supposed to be coming from.

The OTS system on the Q950TS can be partnered, too with a new feature called Q-Symphony. This enables the TV to partner up with one of Samsung’s 2020 Q-series soundbars so that the side and top speakers on the TV run in harmony with the soundbar, delivering a larger soundstage and maintaining the accurate sound effect placement. The soundbar doesn’t just take over all audio duties by itself as would normally be the case.

An Active Voice Amplifier, meanwhile, can monitor background noise and adjust the clarity of voices in an audio mix accordingly.

Finally, all of the Q950TS HDMIs are full v2.1 affairs, supporting 8K at 60Hz, and 4K at up to 120Hz, and the HDR support covers HDR10, HLG and HDR10+. Samsung continues not to support Dolby Vision on any of its 2020 TVs.

Samsung Q900TS Range (Likely EU only)

Native resolution: 8K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: March 2020

Screen sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch

Backlight system: Full array LED with local dimming

Dimming zones: 336 on the 65 inch

The 8K Q900TS series is essentially the same as the Q950TS, except that it doesn’t ship with an external One Connect box. This makes it a few hundred pounds cheaper than the flagship model.

Samsung Q800T Range

Native resolution: 8K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: Spring 2020

Screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch ($3,499.99), 75-inch ($4,999.99), 82-inch ($6,999.99), 85-inch (though this one is not yet 100% confirmed), 98-inch

Backlight system: Full array LED with local dimming

Dimming zones: 224 on the 65 inch

The most immediately obvious difference between the Q800T model and the Q900TS/Q950TS sets is the loss of the ultra-skinny bezel Infinity design. The TV still looks very attractive, though, with its metallic finish. And the frame is hardly ‘fat’; in fact, Samsung still calls the design (rather inelegantly) ’four sided bezel-less’.

There are one or two significant feature differences too. For starters, there’s a reduction in the number of dimming zones, from 336 on the 65-inch Q950TS/Q900T to 224 on the 65-inch Q800T. Peak brightness for the Q800T is quoted at 2000 nits rather than 4000/3000 nits, too.

While we’re still waiting for official images of the Q800T and Q95T to arrive, here’s a picture of … [+] the amazing 8K, 292-inch version of Samsung’s MicroLED ‘Wall’.

Finally, there’s no external connection box – just a ‘Clean Cable Solution’ cable management system.

4K QLED

Samsung Q90T (US)/Q95T (Europe)

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: Spring 2020

Screen sizes: 55-inch ($1799.99), 65-inch ($2,499.99), 75-inch ($3,799.99), 85-inch ($5,299.99)

Backlight system: Full array LED with local dimming

Dimming zones: 120 on the 65 inch

Things get a bit controversial here. The Q90T/Q95T’s apparent zone count of 120 is way down on the 480 found in last year’s equivalent 4K flagship, revealing right away that Samsung has decided not to offer a truly flagship 4K model this year to rival last year’s Q90R.

Instead the Q90T/Q95T tracks closer to last year’s Q80R range, and Samsung seems to see the Q800T 8K model as the ‘step up’ model for people after a premium QLED experience. Though if that’s the case, it has to be said that the Q800T pricing is a pretty big leap up from the Q90T/Q95T pricing.

I guess we’ll see when the sales figures come in whether the high-end market is ready to go for 8K, or whether not having a really high-end 4K option will prove a costly error.

On the audio front, the Q90T/Q95T gets a less speaker-heavy version or the OTS audio system than the 8K TVs.

The Q90T/Q95T series sport another glamorous design, though. And they back this up by shipping with an external One Connect box (the only Samsung 2020 4K series to do so).

They also maintain the same impressive 2000-nit peak brightness level as the Q800T 8K model, and retain the latest Real Game Enhancer+ features.

The HDMIs step down from v2.1 ports to v2.0 ports with some v2.1 features (including, apparently, eARC) for all of Samsung’s 4K range. It’s a pity, perhaps, that Samsung hasn’t gone for full-range v2.1 HDMIs, given that the next gen consoles are hinting at high frame rate 4K gaming. At the moment, though, it doesn’t seem likely that many next-gen games will truly push past the 4K/60Hz scenario HDMI 2.0 can support.

Samsung Q90T (EU Version)

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: Spring 2020

Screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch

Backlight system: Full array LED with local dimming

Dimming zones: 120 on the 65 inch

The Q90T available in Europe is essentially a cheaper version of the Q95T minus the One Connect box.

The Samsung Q80T.

Samsung Q80T

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: Spring 2020

Screen sizes (prices): 49-inch ($1,099.99), 55-inch ($1,299.99), 65-inch ($1,799.99), 75-inch ($2,799.99), 85-inch ($3,999.99)

Backlight system: Full array LED with local dimming

Dimming zones: 48 on the 65 inch

The Q80T is the lowest point in Samsung’s 2020 range where you can still get direct LED lighting with local dimming. The dimming zone count drops to 48, though.

The peak brightness for the Q80Ts drops to 1500 nits too (1000 nits on the 49-inch model), and this is the first series in the 2020 range that loses Samsung’s ‘Ultra Wide Angle’ technology.

The Q80Ts still claim to deliver a wider than average viewing angle for LCD, though. Plus they still gets the same Quantum Processor 4K picture engine as the Q95ST; the same OTS implementation; and all the latest game enhancement features.

The Samsung Q70T.

Samsung Q70T

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: Spring 2020

Screen sizes (prices): 55-inch ($999.99), 65-inch ($1,299.99), 75-inch ($2,199.99), 82-inch (US only, $2,999.99) and 85 inch ($3,299.99)

Backlight system: Edge lighting with ‘dual LED’

Dimming zones: N/A

The Q70T is the point in Samsung’s 2020 TV range where you lose direct lighting and local dimming, shifting instead to an edge LED system.

Samsung has introduced a new edge lighting innovation for the Q70T, though. Called ‘Dual LED’, it can adjust the backlight colour temperature between warm and cool to suit the image. This results, says Samsung, in fuller RGB signal expression, better contrast, less blue light leakage, and improved viewing angles.

I’ve seen a short demonstration of Dual LED in action alongside one of Samsung’s standard 2019 edge-lit LED TVs, and the Dual LED technology really did appear to deliver a substantial improvement in picture quality – especially when it came to contrast and reduced screen reflections. Samsung seems to have been able to add Dual LED technology without significantly ramping up the pricing from last year’s equivalent Q60Rs.

Note that Samsung’s Dual LED technology is not to be confused with vastly more expensive and difficult to produce dual layer LED technology, which uses two layers of LEDs to provide vastly superior localized light control.

Peak brightness drops heavily with the Q70T, though, from 1500 nits on the Q80T to 500 nits. The Q70Ts are the first sets, too, that drop the OTS audio feature. And the design, while certainly not remotely ugly, drops the so-called 4-sided Bezel-less style of the Q800T, Q95T, Q90T and Q80T in favour of a mere three-sided bezel-less look!

You do still get the latest game enhancement features, though, and a degree of wide angle support.

The Samsung Q60T

Samsung Q60T

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: Spring 2020

Screen sizes (prices): 43-inch ($529.99), 50-inch ($649.99), 55-inch ($699.99), 58-inch ($899.99), 65-inch ($999.99), 75-inch ($1,699.99), and 85-inch (US only, $2,699.99)

Backlight system: Edge lighting with ‘dual LED’

With the Q70Ts being essentially equivalent to 2019’s Q60T, the Q60T is pitched as a new entry level QLED option. Which is, of course, reflected in its pricing.

Despite being another step down Samsung’s range, the Q60Ts still get Dual LED lighting alongside their Quantum Dot colours. But they lose lots of other significant stuff.

For instance, the Q60T gets no version of Samsung’s wide viewing angle technology, and the Quantum 4K Processor is swapped out for a more basic, non-AI 4K processor.

This is also the point in Samsung’s range where you lose the Adaptive Picture, latest Adaptive Sound (there’s no ‘spatial’ intelligence component to the Q60T’s approach) and active voice amplification features.

Peak brightness drops from the 500 nits of the Q70T to 400 nits, and you lose some of the latest game enhancement features. The HDMI count drops to three from the four you get on all the higher-level models, too.

Non QLED LCD

Samsung TU8500 (not US)

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG

Shipping Date: Spring/Summer 2020

Screen sizes (prices): 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch

Backlight system: Edge LED lighting with ‘dual LED’ technology

The big news with the TU8500s is that they don’t get Samsung’s QLED technology. Instead there’s a more standard LED colour filter system. This series does benefit, though, from Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal Color system. The main attributes of this are a special material for enhancing red, and 10-bit processing. Together, these increase the range of coverage of the DCI colour palette to more than 90% (though all the previous TVs listed in this article claim to cover 100%).

The TU8500 is also the only non QLED series in Samsung’s 2020 range to get Dual LED technology. But peak claimed brightness drops to 300 nits.

Note that the TU8500s only get three HDMIs rather than four, and don’t enjoy HDR10+ support – just standard HDR10 and HLG.

The Samsung TU8000

Samsung TU8000

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG

Shipping Date: Imminent

Screen sizes (prices): 43-inch (possibly EU only), 50-inch ($429.99/£TBC), 55-inch ($499.99/£TBC), 65-inch ($699.99/£TBC), 75-inch ($1,199/£TBC), 82-inch (possibly EU only)

Backlight system: Edge LED lighting

The TU8000s lose the dual LED technology, reverting to a more standard edge LED and color filter backlight implementation. Although Samsung still calls this implementation ‘Pur Color’/Crystal Color, to reflect the fact that it still delivers a wider color gamut than the most basic LCD TVs.

Pretty much all of the TU8000’s other specifications are the same as those of the TU8500.

Samsung TU7000 (US)/TU7100 (Europe)

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG

Shipping Date: Imminent

Screen sizes (prices): 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch ($549.99), 70-inch, 75-inch ($999.99)

Backlight system: Edge LED lighting

Stepping down from the TU8000 to the TU7000/TU7100 series costs you the following features: Samsung’s Ambient Mode (which lets you show low-brightness artistic or photographic screensavers when you’re not watching the TV); a far-field mic for the TV’s voice controls; and support for mobile phone multi-view.

On the connectivity side, too, the TU7000 drops an HDMI (taking it down to two), while the design is more basic than the so-called ‘Boundless’ look of the TU8000.

Peak brightness also reduces again, to 250 nits.

These sets are very keenly priced, though, as you would expect, with even the 75-inch only costing $999.99 at the time of writing.

Samsung ‘Design’ Editions

The Sero

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, not sure about HDR10+

Shipping Date: TBA

Screen sizes (prices): 43-inch (TBA, but possibly around $1600/£1,230 based on the Korean price)

Backlight system: Edge LED lighting

The Sero is a 43-inch TV that launched last year in South Korea but is only just spreading to other territories.

The Samsung Sero swivels 90 degrees for vertical or horizontal playback.

Its remarkable design trick is that it can rotate mechanically through 90 degrees on its floor stand, so that you can show pictures vertically or horizontally. Why does it do this? So that you/millennials can watch video shot vertically on mobile phones so that it fills the screen.

In fact, you can even get the TV to rotate automatically in response to the orientation of your phone.

The Sero’s striking stand also carries a 4.1-channel, 60W sound system to give your home-shot or YouTube videos plenty of audio punch.

The Frame

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: Some sizes out now, some coming soon

Screen sizes (prices): 32-inch (TBA, 43-inch ($999.99/£899), 49-inch ($1,199.99/£1,099), 55-inch ($1,399.99/£1299), 65-inch ($1,799.99/£1,799), 75-inch (TBA)

Backlight system: Edge LED lighting (some with Dual LED)

Samsung’s The Frame TVs are, as their name suggests, designed to look like framed artworks or paintings, helping them blend into your decor. They can be fitted with a variety of painting-style frames available in various colors and finishes. Plus they can be set to show a photograph or artwork on screen when you’re not watching them, so they don’t leave the usual black hole on your wall. Samsung is increasing the selection of digitized screen saver artworks you can buy for 2020.

All Frame models ship with external One Connect boxes so that you don’t have to worry about spools of ugly cables spoiling the clean, painting-like look.

Most of The Frame range continue from last year, using edge-lit QLED TVs. There are new 32-inch and 75-inch TVs coming for 2020, though, and at least the largest of these two new models will be using Samsung’s new Dual LED technology.

The Samsung Serif is part TV, part piece of furniture.

The Serif

Native resolution: 4K

HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

Shipping Date: Some sizes out now, some coming soon

Screen sizes (prices): 43-inch ($TBA/£799), 49-inch ($TBA/£949), 55-inch ($1,599.99/£1,199) – PRICES BASED ON 2019 EQUIVALENTS; will update if things change)

Backlight system: Edge LED lighting (Dual LED TBC)

Last but not least in Samsung’s huge range of 2020 TVs is the striking looking Serif range. With their widened top and bottom edges and smooth sculpted finishes, these are the most furniture-like TVs currently available from any big-name manufacturer.

You can even put small ornaments on top of the Serif sets if you like. In fact, Samsung has placed an NFC sensor on the top edge so that you can just rest your mobile phone on there if you want to share its music over the Serif’s speakers.

Samsung is introducing two new color options for the 2020 Serif series: Cloud White and Cotton Blue. I’ve seen these colors in the ‘flesh’, and they do look very nice indeed. You can now get a cute black four-legged floor stand for the Serifs, too.

The Serif screens use QLED technology with edge LED lighting – though when I asked if the 2020 screens would be getting Samsung’s new Dual LED technology, I was told that this was still to be determined. Though as they’re QLED sets, they are claimed to cover 100% of the DCI color range.

