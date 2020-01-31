San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Chicken Dip Dominate Super Bowl Google Search Trends

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed with helmets of the San … [+] Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If Super Bowl LIV were decided by Google searches, the San Francisco 49ers be taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This Sunday’s Super Bowl will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In celebration, Google analyzed Super Bowl-related data using its real-time Trends tool, which looks at user search activity.

Search interest in the San Francisco 49ers outpaced the Kansas City Chiefs as we head closer to the big game. Search interest for the Niners dominated on both the West and the East Coast of the United States, while the Chiefs generated more web search activity in the heartland.

But when it comes to most searched Super Bowl players, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranked highest, followed by 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

WASHINGTON, DC- JANUARY 15: Buffalo chicken dip photographed for Voraciously at The Washington Post … [+] via Getty Images in Washington, DC on January 15, 2020 (Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Post via Getty Images

You may be wondering, “Who is the MVP of Super Bowl foods?” Google data shows that buffalo chicken dip has been the most-searched game day food since 2004. This was followed by 7-layer dip, chili, spinach artichoke dip and taco dip.

Top questions asked by Google users related to the Super Bowl include, “When is the Super Bowl?,” “Who is going to the Super Bowl?,” and “Where is the Super Bowl this year?”

This year’s Super Bowl will also feature a half time performance from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. But the most searched Super Bowl half time performance of all time came from Bruno Mars, followed by Janet Jackson, Maroon 5 and Lady Gaga.

The most searched songs by Shakira, “Waka Waka,” which was also the official song for another major sporting event, the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

