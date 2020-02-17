SAP BrandVoice: This Company Helps Brands Build Consumer Trust With Transparent Farm-to-Fork Food

By Michael Kure, Lead Copywriter, SAP Customer Lifecycle Marketing

There is an old adage, “we are what we eat.”

And if there is one universal truth that we can all agree on, it’s that we all need to eat. But, do we actually know what we’re eating?

Getty

From farm to fork

When it comes to food, today’s consumers prefer brands they can trust. They are demanding transparent and even detailed information about the origin and processing of their food. Not only that, consumers also are interested in sustainability and animal welfare when it comes to food safety.

Food and beverage (F&B) companies that stand up and take responsibility for their entire food value chain have only finite chances to build a direct communication channel and engage the customer.

What if these F&B brand owners that take responsibility for the entire value chain had the means to prove they have an honest and even superior food product? What if there was a way for them to also boost UX and engage with the end consumer?

Honest foods mean stronger brands

German-based company sine qua non GmbH (which is Latin for “a thing that is absolutely necessary”) has developed a solution using SAP blockchain and IoT technology to ensure an honest food supply for the world.

Its farm-to-fork traceability platform, the YoY – Digital Food Transparency Label & Consumer Touchpoint app, tracks real-time info from livestock or field, for example, and presents it to the consumer in order to deliver transparency which further engages the customer.

Strong outcomes

As high-end (healthy) food products are delivered to customers, the brands build trust and value. Safe food products and the humane treatment of livestock contributes to this momentum as well. Thus, sine qua non projects that F&B companies using the YoY tool will see:

A lift in the perceived value of product that will increase margins by 25%

An improvement in brand awareness and loyalty that will lead to 150% higher sales

A boost in consumer engagement by as much as 200%

How it works

Along the entire value chain, batches are tagged and data from IoT sensors, SAP ERP, and third-party systems is captured. As result, a Digital Twin of the entire food manufacturing and supply chain is drawn.

This information is fed into the YoY app which the consumer can use at the most important touch points of the user experience, namely Point of Sale and Point of Consumption.

The app not only delivers a positive user experience all around, it also provides F&B companies with a tool for any digital marketing initiative to further promote and build brand value.

The corresponding back-end applications of the YoY-Platform build the foundation to:

Secure safety and quality of manufacturing and logistic processes along the value chain. Monitor pre-stage suppliers. Apply technologies such as AI to product development, human-centered robotic process automation, ops research, and efficient disaster management. Comply with food safety legislation.

In transparency we trust

We opened with an old saying, so we’ll close with one.

“Trust is earned in drops but lost in buckets.”

sine qua non masterfully understands this. If fact, its mantra for F&B companies is: Valorize the product, gain brand faith, protect the brand, improve customer bonding, and deliver outstanding user experience. Abiding by this will result in honest food, educated customers, respected livestock, and sustainability.

And in the end, we’ll all eat better for it.

To learn more about the sine qua non solution, check out their SAP Innovation Awards 2020 Pitch Deck.

Source