Saturday’s Google Doodle Celebrates Leap Day

2020 is a leap year, but 2100 won’t be.

February 29 is Leap Day, the extra day that makes 2020 a Leap Year. But what is Leap Day, when did it start, and why is it in February?

Why Do We Have Leap Day?

Leap Day is an attempt to keep the calendar in sync with the actual motion of our planet around the Sun. That’s been a vexing problem for most of human history, because there’s no law of physics that requires a planet’s rotation to line up with its orbital period. Planets aren’t bothered at all if their rotations don’t sync perfectly with their orbits; that sort of thing only matters to sentient life forms who want to make calendars.

A day is 24 hours long (give or take a few minutes depending on whether we’re talking about a day measured from our perspective on Earth or from an outside observer’s point of view, but this is complicated enough already). A calendar year is 365 days long, but it actually takes 365 days and about 6 hours for Earth to orbit the Sun. That six hours might sound trivial – what’s six hours out of a whole year? – but it adds up to a whole day every four years, and eventually days pile up into weeks and months. Without a small correction every few years, we’d end up celebrating New Year’s Day at the swimming pool (although climate change is bringing that reality closer anyway).

That’s where the extra day in February comes from every four years – except years ending in ’00 in centuries that aren’t divisible by 4. We skip those. An orbital year is 365 days and about 6 hours long; in fact, an orbital year is exactly 365.2422 days long, which means we actually end up a few minutes short of a whole extra day every four years. A few minutes sounds even more trivial than 6 hours, but over thousands of years, our distant descendants still end up with New Year’s Eve in summer. That’s why we had a Leap Day in 2000 but won’t have one in 2100.

Whose Idea Was Leap Day?

You can thank Christopher Clavius for that; he was the mathematician and astronomer who helped Pope Gregory XIII put together the whole system in 1552. Clavius and Gregory XIII didn’t start from scratch, though; they were actually revising the calendar Europe had used since the last days of the Roman Republic in 46 BCE. Julius Caesar actually introduced the Leap Day in 46 BCE.

Although most of the world uses the Gregorian calendar for international business, many cultures and countries also use other systems of measuring the year. But all of them have to wrangle with the fact that Earth’s rotation doesn’t form a neat mathematical ratio with its orbital period. For instance, the Hebrew calendar adds an extra month by splitting one month, Adar, into 2 months, Adar Alef and Adar Beit; this happens 7 times every 19 years, with leap days added to the months of Cheshvan and Kislev to make the math work more neatly. If that sounds complicated, take another look at the Gregorian rule for years ending in ’00.

Why Is Leap Day In February?

The short answer is that February is the only month in the calendar with room for an extra day. In 713 BCE, before Rome became a republic, a Roman king named Numa Pompilius designed a calendar with a 12 month, 355 day year which began in March and ended in February. Numa Pompilius accomplished this by tacking January and February onto the end of the even older 10-month-long Roman calendar, in the blank space at the end of the year when, presumably, the Romans were too cold to care what month it was. He dealt with the extra ten days (and change) by adding an occasional leap month.

Most of Numa Pompilius’ months lasted either 29 days or 31 days, because the Romans were fond of odd numbers. Lucas Reilly at Mental Floss speculates that February ended up getting short-changed because it was the last month on the list.

