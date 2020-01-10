‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot To Introduce Governor Zack Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the “Pitch” screening and panel discussion at the 2016 PaleyFest Fall TV … [+] Previews on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Perhaps channeling his signature role as Bayside High’s smooth “preppy” Zack Morris, former Saved by the Bell star Mark-Paul Gosselaar has arrived at the party fashionably late.

The occasion, of course, is the series’ reboot that will comprise the first wave of content to appear on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock. Announced in September, the new iteration of Saved by the Bell will premiere this summer in concert with a fresh lineup of shows that will also include a Battlestar Galactica reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, Gosselaar has inked a deal that will make him executive producer alongside returning stars Elizabeth Berkeley (Jessie Spano), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Franco Bario (Great News), showrunner Tracy Wigfield and Peter Engel—creator of the original series.

Gosselaar, who currently co-stars on the ABC sitcom Mixed-ish, will also reprise the character of Zack Morris in three guest appearances that reconnect with him in a lofty capacity as the Governor of California. In a post snugly befitting the character’s bloated high school ego, Governor Morris has mandated the closure of “too many low-income schools [and] proposes to send affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High,” according to a Forbes report on the reboot in September.

Fellow returning cast members Berkeley and Lopez had signed-on to revive their roles prior to September’s announcement. With Gosselaar officially in the mix, there’s also reports the show is aiming to reintroduce Zack’s old flame, Kelly Kapowski (played by Tiffani Amber-Thiessen), as well.

Showrunner Tracy Wigfield, 36, is an Emmy-winning screenwriter (30 Rock), series creator (NBC’s Great News) and executive producer (The Mindy Project) who has worked closely with female comedy giants Tina Fey and Mindy Kaling in years’ past.

Saved by the Bell ran from 1989 to 1993 on NBC and produced two spin-off series, Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1994) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1994-2000), as well as two television movies.

The series’ four season run produced 86 episodes for the network’s Saturday morning programming block.

Like ‘90s idiot box staples like Full House, Roseanne, Mad About You, Will & Grace and more before it, Saved by the Bell’s reboot will be burdened with the nostalgic expectation of middle-aged audiences while trying to seduce their younger “Gen Z” and Millennial broods.

It’s a mighty challenge that will require some vintage Zack Morris-style craftiness.

