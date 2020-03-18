Scientists Got Sharks To Bite Into Kevlar. This Is What They Found.

Summer is about to descend on the northern hemisphere and one thing people are thinking about is sharks and their teeth. Although shark-human interactions are rare and unlikely events, it doesn’t stop people from worrying about this small possible encounter. To put it into perspective, the International Shark Attack File (ISAF; a database of all known shark attacks since the early 1500s to the present) investigated 140 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2019. That’s a small number compared to the millions of people who go to the beach every day throughout the year.

Most studies that look at safety measures against shark bites focus on great white sharks because … [+] they are responsible for most recorded fatal shark bites according to ISAF.

But statistics aside, this chance interaction means there is an increasing demand for shark deterrents and measures to lessen the impact of shark bites on humans. Currently, most existing shark protection measures are designed to reduce the probability of a bite, but it has only been recently that organizations have looked at fabrics to minimize injuries when a shark bite occurs as a mitigation device. A new study published in Nature last month has assessed the ability of two materials, the Ocean Guardian Scuba7 and Kevlar, to reduce and minimize the injuries from shark bites.

There are over 500 different species of sharks and not all teeth are created equally. A tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier) has different teeth from a great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) which has different teeth to a Port Jackson shark (Heterodontus portusjacksoni). Basically, teeth shape and function differs by a specific animal’s life history (i.e. where they live, what kind of predator they are, and what they eat). The animals in this study were blacktip reef sharks (Carcharhinus melanopterus), a small reef shark found in shallow inshore waters of the Indo-West Pacific. Often encountered by scuba divers and snorkelers during wildlife tourism excursions, they are not usually dangerous but are known to bite if cornered or feeling threatened. Some operators bring the sharks closer to their tour groups by enticing the animals with food (bait) which has resulted in accidental bites in the past.

Most studies that look at safety measures against shark bites focus on great white sharks because they are responsible for most recorded fatal shark bites according to ISAF. However, there are at least 12 other species also responsible for shark bites, even though their severity ranges from minor to severe to fatal. Ocean Guardian believe their product, the Ocean Guardian Scuba7, may be the answer to stop these bites, according to their website: “Ocean Guardian’s patented Shark Shield Technology has been developed to specifically take advantage of the highly sensitive receptors [on a shark’s snout, the ampullae of Lorenzini], creating a powerful three-dimensional electrical field which cause spasms turning the sharks away.” Their Shark Shield Technology consists of two electrodes, which when submerged, emit a three-dimensional electrical field surrounding the user or area. The website outlines what the product does: “When a shark comes within a few meters, the field (emitted by the device) causes the shark to experience muscle spasms. This does NOT harm the shark in any way, merely producing a high level of discomfort.”

The animals in this study were blacktip reef sharks (Carcharhinus melanopterus), a small reef shark … [+] found in shallow inshore waters of the Indo-West Pacific.

For one part of this experiment, the sharks were enticed to come between two Ocean Guardian Scuba7 electrodes with pieces of bait, with the deterrents randomly being turned on or kept off. In the second experiment, the bait was attached to a small pouch made of either standard neoprene or neoprene with a protective layer of Kevlar around it.

The study found that the Ocean Guardian Scuba7 device reduced the proportion of baits being taken by 67% (from 100% during control trials to 33%). Sharks also took more time to take the bait when the Ocean Guardian Scuba7 device was active, approached at a greater distance and made a greater number of approaches per trial than when the Ocean Guardian Scuba7 was inactive. The researchers also managed to get 22 bites from the sharks; 12 on the Kevlar-neoprene material (six on 5 mm, six on 3 mm) and 10 bites on standard neoprene (six on 5 mm, four on 3 mm). The sizes of punctures from shark bites were significantly smaller on neoprene with Kevlar compared to standard neoprene, and the number of punctures was also fewer when Kevlar was used. Basically, this means that in situations when personal deterrents (such as the Ocean Guardian Scuba7) do not prevent bites, shark bite injuries can be reduced through puncture-resistant fabric such as Kevlar neoprene.

Overall, the research shows that both the Ocean Guardian Scuba7 device and Kevlar reduced the impact of blacktip reef shark bites. However, it is important to remember that a shark’s response to an electric deterrent can vary between species. Afterall, just because a great white shark and a tiger shark are both sharks doesn’t mean they behave the same way. Not to mention that competition for food can change behavior and hierarchy in sharks and decrease the efficacy of magnets as shark deterrents.

Many shark scientists are still torn on personal shark deterrents and their effectiveness of keeping sharks at bay. Still, these new findings suggest that multiple ways of protection (such as puncture resistant fabric, electrical deterrents, and swimming safety rules) can help reduce the damage caused by the teeth of sharks. Sounds like a win-win!

