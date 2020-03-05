‘Scoob,’ ‘Antebellum’ And ‘Greyhound’ All Get New Trailers

Scoob is introducing a Hanna Barbara cinematic universe of sorts, Antebellum is running an uncommonly cryptic campaign, and Greyhound is positioning itself as the definitive “dad movie” of summer 2020.

Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood may not have gotten the awards season love it deserved, but the (comparatively) under-the-radar drama, starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, still earned a respectable (and leggy) $61.6 million domestic from a $13.25 million domestic debut alongside Frozen II. And while Roland Emmerich’s Midway only earned $125 million worldwide on a $100 million budget, it did earn a decent $56 million for domestic distributor Lionsgate. So it stands to reason that a World War II action drama starring Tom Hanks as a real-life hero has the potential to be the summer’s biggest “dad movie.”

Jokes aside, this seafaring action film looks quite exciting, with an extra hook being that Hanks wrote the screenplay as well as starred in Sony’s Greyhound. The film has been moved from May 8 to June 12. So, yeah, it moved from Mother’s Day weekend to two weeks before Father’s Day. Alas, the weekend of Father’s Day is occupied by Pixar’s Soul while the weekend after has Top Gun: Maverick alongside In the Heights. Instead, Greyhound will open alongside Candyman. The $51 million-budgeted flick, set during the Battle of the Atlantic, comes courtesy of director Aaron Schneider, whose previous feature Get Low (with Robert Duvall and Bill Murray) came out in 2009.

Tom Hanks remains a genuine box office draw when he’s playing real-life heroes, from Chesley Sullenberger (Sully) to Richard Phillips (Captain Phillips) to Walt Disney (Saving Mr. Banks). That doesn’t mean he can get folks to see Larry Crowne or A Hologram for the King, but “Tom Hanks as a famous guy you like” is still a viable franchise of sorts. Now Greyhound is based on a fictional C.S. Forester novel, and Ernest Krause isn’t (the best I can tell) a real person, but I’m guessing Tom Hanks AS Commander Ernest Krause in what looks to be a pretty solid/exciting war actioner should be a sturdy programmer amid the toons and horror flicks.

Lionsgate is playing it very close to the vest with their late-April horror title Antebellum. The first teaser was genuinely unnerving and entirely cryptic, offering only hints of the apparent “modern-day black woman ends up in pre-Civil War America in the proverbial cotton fields” plot. This second teaser runs just 42 seconds and offers the same hook, albeit with onscreen text trying to sell the film as a kind of hero’s journey rather than a hellish odyssey. It’s not unusual for Lionsgate to offer a 1-minute second trailer after a longer/more conventional teaser, but it’s indeed unusual to get two cryptic bare-bones trailers. Granted, April 24 is seven weeks away, and A Quiet Place will be a key launching pad for a final trailer if they go that route.

Is Lionsgate trying to play coy because they know the subject matter will make for a potentially tough sit and/or is the opposite of escapism? Is the movie being sold different from the movie as it actually is? Or are they just playing from the same “show nothing” playbook that worked for later sequels in the initial 2004-2010 run of the Saw series? Those films, from Saw III onward, were the ones (partially thanks to a lack of press screenings) where you could walk in on opening night almost entirely blind about what John Kramer and/or his apprentices would be up to next. The Janelle Monáe/Jena Malone/Kiersey Clemons/ Gabourey Sidibe flick certainly has my attention.

Kiersey Clemons gets first billing at the end of this second trailer for Warner Bros.’ Scoob, even if that’s due to the alphabetical order listing (followed by an “and” credit for Frank Walker). That means Clemons gets top billing while Mark Wahlberg (!) gets last billing as the super heroic Blue Falcon. Will Forte (Shaggy), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne) and Zac Efron (Fred) voice the four quartret, with Jason Isaacs voicing Dick Dasterdly and Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot De De Skyes. Oh, and Ken Jeong is Dynomutt and Tracy Morgan is Captain Caveman (!). This looks like lots of fun, but will it matter for such an ever-present brand?

This isn’t the first live-action Scooby Doo movie (which broke a June opening weekend record with $56 million in 2002) or a straight-up continuation of the terrific Mystery Incorporated toon (probably the best Scooby Doo iteration ever made). It’s just another variation on Scooby Doo, complete with the now-standard self-mockery and existing in a world where A) a property being turned into a theatrical movie is no longer in-and-of-itself an event and B) kids have access to hundreds of hours of Scooby Doo toons and straight-to-DVD animated features at the click of a button. And no, the notion of a “Hanna Barbara cinematic universe” isn’t going to sell many tickets either.

This looks like fun, my kids want to see it, and I’m presuming WB and friends didn’t spend LEGO Batman Movie-level money producing it. If Warner was having a better post-Aquaman run, this would be about as important to their overall slate as Teen Titans Go to the Movies was amid Ocean’s 8, The Meg and Crazy Rich Asians. But with Birds of Prey starting off 2020 no better than much of 2019, The Way Back hoping for a $10 million domestic debut and Wonder Woman 1984 still three months away, Scoob has become, by default, the hero WB needs right now. It opens May 15, alongside Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which I still find hysterical.

