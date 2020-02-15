Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? A Playmobil Review

Mysteries abound!

Luke Y. Thompson

One of the reasons the $16 million internationally disappointing Playmobil: The Movie failed to emulate its obvious inspiration, the $468 million worldwide smash The LEGO Movie, is a lack of crossover synergy. For over two decades now, LEGO has had cross-branded sets featuring Star Wars, Harry Potter, superheroes, and even The Big Bang Theory. Having all those characters in a movie together is a big deal; meanwhile, Playmobil encompasses many historical periods and themes, but they only just branched out into larger entertainment properties with How to Train Your Dragon and Ghostbusters. It might have been worth waiting a while to build that portfolio, because Scooby-doo might be their coolest outside license yet. A few more like this, and maybe a mass-brand film can get another try.

Zoinks! Scoob!

Luke Y. Thompson

Shaggy and Scooby come in a separate set from the Mystery Machine, and while that initially made me cry foul, it makes sense when you think about it. Plenty of collectors who might just want Shaggy and Scooby don’t need to be forced to buy the whole playset just to get them, whereas anyone who wants Daphne and Fred is probably all-in for the entire gang. Hanna Barbera characters are perfect for Playmobil interpretation, since they already have simple designs and their aesthetic doesn’t change much. And with Scooby, they’ve busted out full detail with a figure that looks almost exactly like him, albeit with front paws modified so he can hold accessories. A translucent stand allows him to pose upright on hind legs.

Shake ‘n’ snack

Luke Y. Thompson

Shaggy and Scooby come with a glow-in-the-dark “ghost” whose sheet can be removed to reveal a fellow resembling South Park’s Randy Marsh (appropriate for a “spooky ghost,” natch). And every figure or figure set comes with two stickers — one to attach to a translucent slide that can be lit up by a projector inside the Mystery Machine, and another depicting the character and designed to be affixed to a poster that’s sold separately in toy stores.

Not exactly culturally sensitive here.

Luke Y. Thompson

Individual villains come in blind bags, and mine was Zen Tuo, a dubious ethnic caricature of an evil Chinese ghost, which features unfortunate angular eyes. It’s not inaccurate, per se — ‘70s cartoon stereotypes were more pronounced than today — but also not for the easily offended. The face is reversible to show the scary mask or the human beneath.

Was this necessary?

Luke Y. Thompson

The Mystery Machine comes with Fred, Daphne, and Velma, and I think Playmobil ought to perhaps reconsider their execution of skirts. The ladies come in their undies, with snap-on skirts that can easily pop off if one tries to make them sit too quickly. To do it right, slowly move the skirt up their torsos until the legs are free to bend, and man, does that sound unfortunately dirty when I type it like that. Kids won’t think about this stuff, but more conservative parents might do a double-take.

Who ya gonna call?

Luke Y. Thompson

While the functionality of the Mystery Machine is similar to Del’s Food Truck from the Playmobil movie line — roof and cab canopy come off, back doors open, same tires, cupholders upfront stash sodas — it’s a different mould. The side door opens like a modern minivan’s, and the back area includes two seats, the light up console to view translucent slides, a tray to store the slides, and a Ghostbusters-style proton-blaster-ish device. Snacks like burgers and hot dogs are also included, as they must be for perpetually hungry heroes. (All that running away burns calories.)

“Woulda gotten away with it…”

Luke Y. Thompson

All in all, this might be the best Scooby-Doo playset to date, with a signature vehicle that does more than it needs to, and all the main characters available with two purchases. Scoob aside, they aren’t perfect representations, but they’re close enough, and besides, the Scooby gang have been drawn in multiple different styles over the years, so this can be just another canonical version, really. The van runs about $50, Scooby and Shaggy for $13, and blind-bagged baddies for $9-ish. Expect to see them hit more stores in the coming months, with a full rollout by May.

