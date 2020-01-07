Seeing Machines And BMW Team Up On Driver Monitoring At CES

BMW i Interaction EASE human interaction concept with Seeing Machines driver monitor technology

At some point in the future, human drivers will likely become obsolete. But despite the many promises we’ve heard over the last several years, that time hasn’t arrived and likely won’t for some time to come. Until then, humans will remain in the loop even with partial or no automation and Seeing Machines wants to make sure those drivers remain alert and attentive. The Australian provider of driver monitor systems (DMS) is teaming with BMW to showcase its technology at CES.

BMW will have its latest human machine interaction concept, dubbed the i Interaction EASE at its CES pavilion outside the Las Vegas Convention Center with Seeing Machines Fovio DMS. The concept focuses on how people will be utilizing and interacting with future vehicles. The use case for the DMS in this concept looks at that future time when we aren’t driving to provide relevant information to vehicle occupants.

Many automakers have had some sort of driver attention alert system on various models since at least the mid-2000s. However, these systems generally relied on looking for motion of the steering wheel through a torque sensor. The premise behind these systems is that the driver never holds the wheel 100% still and patterns of motion characteristic of hands on the wheel could be detected.

Unfortunately, while these systems were sort of adequate for alerting the driver that they might be tired, they are simply not robust enough to determine if a driver is actually watching the road and that is crucial for these more sophisticated partial automation systems. Tesla is a prime example of a company relying only on steering wheel torque to detect driver attention for its AutoPilot system and that inadequacy has been a contributing factor to multiple fatal accidents where drivers used it as a hands-off system which it is not.

General Motors was the first automaker to deploy a dedicated active driver monitor system with the 2017 launch of its Super Cruise system. The system developed by Seeing Machines is similar in principle to the Face ID system that Apple uses on the iPhone X and later models. Infrared emitters in the steering wheel illuminate the drivers face and a camera on the steering column is used to determine if the driver’s eyes are open and watching the road.

Machine vision software can detect where the driver’s face is pointed and where they are looking. By using infrared emitters and sensors, the system is also able to watch the driver at night or through polarized sunglasses. In addition to GM, Nissan is using an infrared DMS on the ProPilot 2.0 system on the Skyline sedan recently launched in Japan and Ford will have a similar system on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E although it’s unknown who the supplier is for those systems.

Beginning in 2020, active DMS will be one of the features evaluated for the European New Car Assessment Program (EuroNCAP) which issues safety ratings for new vehicles. Within the next several years, it is expected that all automakers will have to deploy an active DMS in order to achieve top scores.

Once we reach a time where it is no longer to necessary to ensure that a human driver is alert, the DMS technology can still be useful. Leveraging the IR camera to track where a rider is looking, new types of displays found in the BMW i Interaction EASE can now provide context aware information about what that person is looking at.

Before we get to that stage in transportation development though we will probably see BMWs with DMS relatively soon. BMW has announced plans to launch more advanced L2 and L3 partially automated systems by 2021 and it seems probable that it will utilize an active DMS from either Seeing Machines or some other supplier.

