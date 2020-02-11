Seeking All Sustainable-Insurtechs To Help To Take Action

Gromek.Forbes.SPP.Insurtech

In 2015 the Swedish Occupational Pension Provider SPP concluded that as the Nordic Insurance market is on the way to be disrupted, the outcome of analysis has been clear. SPP needed to implement a new core platform, redefine its place in the ecosystem and be more accessible for partnerships. In the most traditional Nordic incumbent space, the competition greeted such unusual ambitions with mostly discouraging laughter. With 34% of new sales increase by Q3 2018 that is equal to 17 times the organic market growth rate in Sweden – no one is laughing now.

As a pension company, SPP operates in a high-stake business of high complexity and extremely long timeframes for customer commitments a transformation of such entity is multilayered and complex, to say the least. Therefore, organizational courage has been essential to the ongoing digital and operational transformation. Since embarked on its digital journey in 2015, the fees and administration result have seen a significant increase up to 61% and the digitization process has also resulted in a total cost decrease of 10%. The nearly completed digitization process has been just the beginning of a shift that SPP desires to complete in the market.

Being a part of the Norwegian Storebrand group, that manages 80 billion Euro of customers’ capital is fully aware of potentially positive climate impact such funding might have while transitioning it towards sustainable solutions. After ensuring all funds to be fossil free since December 2019**, consequently, SPP’s team seeks for international Insurtech companies in the area of sustainability to go beyond ‘green bonds’ saving both the environment and increasing profits for its customers. . A task for which the Nordic Insurtech scene seems not to be ready for yet.

As each visionary project had to start with small steps, SPP had to replace its entire core system of which around 20% remains still in progress. A process which involved the majority of company employees and significant investment of double digits million Euro.

“During the board meetings in 2015, it became clear to us that we have been performing well but had difficulties pointing out areas in which we dominated the industry. We felt that the current core-system was not aligned with our business mission. It was like trying to connect a floppy disk to WIFI, which paradoxically opened a unique possibility to launch a change”. Kristin Lindmark, CIO SPP

The appetite has been extensive: automated end-to-end processes with limited manual handling that would allow SPP to redesign pension offering . Such development may appeal like ‘using Windows 95 in 2020’ for professionals working in Fintech or the payment industry but for large corporations active in the pension industry such noverly raises eyebrows across the entire continent. A fully digital pension plan has been unique in Sweden to say the least.

As incumbents move similar to oil tankers changes of direction had to be incremental. They started with bottom-up workshops with customers, brokers and partners which for example, expressed the need to visualise the value of their occupational pension solution for their employees.

The overall goal of the ‘the digital pension plan’ was not to digitise analogue process to online but completely redesign the flow to embrace the idea of digitalisation which allows the users to find a product that fits their tools and means of communication. Since 2015 the process has been everything else than a bed of roses but the result has been recognised as “Digital Project Of The Year 2019” in Sweden at the IDG event CIO Awards.

“However fast-growing the European Insurtech ecosystem might be, I would argue that 98% of Startup space, offers innovative solutions in Health Care, Property & Casualty Insurance but for some reason not in Life and Pension. This makes scouting for partnerships difficult despite plenty of attempts, fully digital capabilities and hopefully a proper mindset” Kristin Lindmark, CIO of SPP

At the end when SPP kept struggling to find innovative solutions from the startup’ ecosystem that have both experience in the industry and a tangible product – it had to develop the solution in house. The process resulted in the award-winning individually tailored and an impartial chatbot that helps employees to take control of important choices regarding their occupational pension called ‘Gajda’ in house.

However small the Nordic Insurtech ecosystem in the Life and Pension might be SPP decided to explore alternative pathways and to engage with the ecosystem:

with leading online-accounting providers for Swedish SMEs, which acts as a deal generator for SPP while providing additional service to its users,

offering white label solutions to fully-digital providers that offer simplified solutions for customers who prefer digital channels.

Due to captivities of the new core system the partnership with the online-accounting provider took as little as eight months since the first contact via social media between two executives which represents nearly a lighting speed in comparison with the industry average.

With the digitization process nearly completed, the next step is to bring in even more sustainability into Insurance, which in practice is more difficult than how it sounds. As of now external Insurtech startups that would allow to find niches of sustainability on the intersection between underwriting, distribution, process flows, claim management or user experience are tricky to be found.

Even beyond ‘green bonds’ and ‘green investments’ SPP seeks creative out of the ordinary solutions. For now, the Nordic Insurtech Ecosystem which consists of roughly 100 companies might be too small yet to take on a sustainability challenge for giants managing 80 billion of Euro and the competition welcomed the announcement with discouraging laughter which is not discouraging SPP’s team.

As the last discouraging laughter from the competition resulted in the awarding of Digital Project of the Year 2019 to SPP for its digital pension product – the current plans remain even more ambitious. In case you smile while reading that a Swedish Occupational Pension Provider desires to impact climate change with some Insurtechs in a mostly traditional industry, keep in mind that there are 80 Billion Euros in the hands of its groups world’s most sustainable management .This is nearly equal to the Irish government can spent on 6.5M of it people for entire year.

*Both values represent the time period between 2015 and 2018

** for SPP Fonder

