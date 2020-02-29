Sega Drops A Huge Hint About ‘Phantasy Star Online 2’ Open Beta Plans

After experiencing the fantastic Xbox One Closed Beta of the North American version of Phantasy Star Online 2, we’ve had one burning question: When will Sega end our withdrawals and release the Open Beta? Well, the very active PSO2 English Twitter account just dropped a huge, hopeful hint.

And that hint also revealed how the Phantasy Star Online 2 Open Beta could lead right up to the North American launch.

After wishing Arks a “Rappy Friday,” Sega followed it up with this gem:

This strongly hints that the Open Beta is coming soon and will lead right up to the North American … [+] English launch of PSO2.

“We hope that this is the one of the last few weekends without #PSO2,” says the tweet.

The message contains enough ambiguities (”few” and “hope” among them) to be far from a promise, but this strongly hints toward the Open Beta launching on Xbox One to coincide with the peak of American Spring Break in mid-to-late March.

But did you catch the hidden meaning? If this is one of the last few weekends without Phantasy Star Online 2, it could mean Sega plans to carry the Open Beta right up to the planned Spring 2020 launch. Although that date is still not been confirmed by Sega, the possibility of playing straight through without another torturous break is thrilling.

I’ve been playing with a Japanese account using the surprisingly thorough fan-translated English patches, but many players are just discovering PSO2 for the first time. Those players are probably hesitant about investing the effort into characters that are unlikely to be transferred to North American servers.

What I can tell you is that for an 8-year old game, it still looks and runs like a dream on both PC and Xbox One X, and it’s absolutely one of the best MMO Action RPGs you could sink your time into. With the added bonus of it being completely free to play. No progression or content is locked away, and I’ve spent at least 50 hours on the Japanese PSO2 server without even considering spending real-world money.

At any rate, it looks like the wait is almost over and I’ll keep you posted on all the major PSO2 NA news coming from Sega.

