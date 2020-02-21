Seimone Augustus And The Minnesota Lynx: By The Numbers

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 21: Seimone Augustus #33 of the Minnesota Lynx handles the ball against … [+] Chelsea Gray #12 of the Los Angeles Sparks in Round One of the 2018 WNBA Playoffs at Staples Center on August 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Last summer, I asked Seimone Augustus how many more years she wanted to play.

I didn’t ask her whether those years would be with the Minnesota Lynx.

And yet, she’s continuing her career, as she told me she would last summer, for one more year, signing with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The idea of Augustus in another uniform is incredibly strange: it’s like Peyton Manning in Denver, or Snoopy signing to be in the Garfield comic strip.

Let’s take a closer look at why it’ll be so odd the first time Derek Fisher calls Augustus’ name, and she checks in wearing Sparks gold.

Among all WNBA players, Augustus is 20th in minutes played, at 10,918. But of the 19 ahead of her, from her longtime Minnesota teammate, Rebekkah Brunson, to Sue Bird, top of the list, only four of those players accumulated the more than 10,000 minutes with one team: Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tamika Catchings and Lisa Leslie.

By win shares, only eight players have earned more win shares than Augustus playing for one team, and even that stat understates the memories binding Augustus to the Lynx in permanent ways: one of those eight is Maya Moore, who earned all of HER win shares playing with Augustus.

Try, just try, to picture Sue Bird in something other than Seattle Storm colors. Same for Taurasi and Phoenix, Catchings and Indiana or Leslie and L.A.

Not easy, right?

Augustus is the Lynx in that way, too. She’s an eight-time all star, four-time WNBA champion. She’s been the rare athlete hyped to the level of cover star on Sports Illustrated for Women, yet managed to meet, even exceed the wild expectations for herself. She was a first option who bought into the team concept of Cheryl Reeve and lifted her teammates in the process.

That legacy doesn’t go away, incidentally, as is clear in Cheryl Reeve’s statement upon Augustus leaving.

“Since 2006, Seimone has given the Lynx franchise countless thrilling moments on the court and has had an enormous impact in our community. Coaching Seimone Augustus was one of the greatest joys of my coaching life and I wish her the best as she says goodbye, for now, to the Twin Cities.”

For now is the key phrase in this quote, and Lynx owner Glen Taylor spoke of retiring her number in his.

There’s a new CBA lesson in this, too. We can’t picture Sue Bird anywhere else, but she considered it, with New York, just a short jump from her Syosset, NY roots, appealing to her. Player movement was far more difficult back then, though, and Bird stayed, and wouldn’t consider leaving this offseason, despite having freedom of movement.

The right to choose her employer is one that Seimone Augustus has more than earned.

It’s still going to be strange to see it.

