Self-Isolating At Home? Use Silicone Instead Of Plastic To Store Your Food

Preserve your proteins, fruits and veggies by freezing them is in silicone storage bags

Credit: Stasher

COVID-19 forced you to work from home, self-isolate and shelter in place. You’ve prepared as much as possible and stocked up on food supplies. Now, to save and extend the life of those proteins, fruits and veggies, you can freeze them. Freezing will save money and reduce food waste. Nearly all vegetables, except lettuce and cucumbers, can be frozen. You can even freeze dark leafy greens and use them in a soup, quiche or stir fry.

But don’t use plastic containers for food storage. Try silicone storage bags instead. I use Stasher brand storage bags because they’re a sustainable alternative to single use plastics. They’re plastic free and BPA free. And they’re made from food-safe pure platinum silicone, which is safe to cook with. Plastic releases chemicals that leech into your food when heated. But silicone is heat resistant, so Stasher silicone food storage bags can go straight from the freezer into boiling water.

Start by rinsing your food to prepare it for freezer storage. Dry it completely to avoid crystals of water forming. Freezer burn is caused when oxygen comes in contact with frozen food, so make sure you squeeze as much air out of your silicone storage bags as possible. You can even freeze fresh herbs in olive oil and then transfer them to your silicone storage bag. Veggies can be stored up to one year in the freezer.

Because the silicone resists extremely high temperatures, once you’re ready to cook, you can take the silicone bags safely from the freezer to the microwave, oven or into boiling water. And since silicone is endlessly reusable, every bag replaces thousands of single-use plastic bags. So if just one person replaces a single-use plastic bag with a reusable alternative once a day, five days a week, they’d remove 260 single-use plastic bags from entering the waste stream every year.

