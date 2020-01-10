Sentra Latest Salvo In Nissan’s Quest For Sedan Domination, Marketing Manager Warren Says

Nissan has taken is all-new Sentra compact sedan in a very upscale direction.

Nissan/Ditz

Nissan has just introduced an all-new and seriously upgraded Sentra compact sedan to the U.S. market, and some might wonder why all the hoopla. In an era in which the American car buyer seems absolutely sold on crossover SUVs and some manufacturers have dropped their sedan models as if they were week-old fish, one could question Nissan’s continued emphasis on its sedan lineup. But when you ask Rob Warren, director, chief marketing manager at Nissan North America, about it he has a ready answer.

“We’re bullish on sedans,” he told forbes.com. “The fact is four million sedans were sold last year and the compact sedan is the largest sedan segment. But what a lot of people don’t realize is that compact sedan is the third-largest segment overall behind mid-sized crossover and full-sized truck. So even though there has been a move, there’s still a strong demand in sedans.”

Seeing that demand, both here and worldwide, Nissan decided to pull out all the stops in elevating its Sentra compact to a new level, bestowing on it a level of style and equipment previously unheard of in the segment. One reason for the upgrade — the Sentra has been a mainstream Nissan product for decades.

The Sentra has been an important model for Nissan since it was introduced 37 years ago.

Nissan

“The car launched 37 years ago for us. A lot of people don’t know that. And on top of that, it’s actually our best-selling nameplate in the U.S.” Warren said. “So for us, it’s a very important model for our brand. And this new model — we’re really excited about it.”

Some of the excitement certainly stems from the fact the new 2020 Sentra is significantly better-looking than the previous version. Its exterior styling is reminiscent of the larger Nissan Altima and Maxima sedans, and it incorporates its own take on the Nissan “V-motion” grille. But there’s more to the new Sentra than just a pretty face. It is two inches lower and two inches wider than the model it replaces, and those inches make a big difference. At the end of its model life, the previous-generation Sentra could have been described as “serviceable” while the new one is just plain good-looking.

The reason for that comes directly from Nissan’s market research. Today when an American buyer chooses a sedan, they are doing it for a reason.

Compact sedan buyers told Nissan market researchers they wanted an upscale interior.

Nissan

“When we were meeting with our customers and customers in the segment, we really wanted to understand a little bit more about what the customers were looking for in a sedan and what attracted them specifically to a compact sedan,” Warren said. “And what we learned from these customers is it’s all about their personal space. They’re looking for expressive style and craftsmanship.”

Oh, and there’s another thing, too. In an age when utility seems much more important than the way a vehicle drives, those who remain in the sedan market do so in part because they believe — typically quite rightly — that cars offer better driving dynamics than crossovers.

“It’s also about what we call the emotional driving experience,” Warren said. “The drive that sedans give them, they get a more competent driving experience and are more connected to the road.”

Nissan gave the 2020 Sentra a new level of driving sophistication, because that’s what sedan buyers … [+] want.

Nissan

To deliver on those expectations, the 2020 Sentra features a new 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine rated at 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, both big increases over the previous generation’s 1.8-liter engine. In a further effort to give the car better ride and handling, the new model has a more sophisticated independent rear suspension that works in concert with the conventional McPherson strut front suspension. The new dual-pinion rack electric power steering, a first on Sentra, improves steering feel and overall maneuverability. A 4-wheel vented disc brake system, which comes on all but the entry-level Sentra trim, is another upscale touch.

All this didn’t result from happenstance or the simple evolution of a model that takes place when its replacement time comes. Instead, Nissan’s process with the Sentra was much more intentional.

“We decided not to benchmark the cars in the compact segment when designing the interior of the car,” Warren said. “Instead we benchmarked near-luxury competitors. We knew from talking to our customers they appreciated the craftsmanship and the quality of those cars. And so it was our goal to bring that level of craftsmanship to everyone. We did exactly that with this car.”

Contrast stitching in the upholstery and trim is just one of many upscale touches in the new Sentra.

Nissan

Contrast seat stitching, satin chrome aluminum accents, and a D-shaped steering wheel are among many upscale markers that went into at least some Sentra trim levels. The new compact sedan offers Nissan’s famed “Zero Gravity” front seats and an instrument panel and infotainment array that rivals many in luxury marques.

Warren believes that the way the trims and optional packages have been specified gives Nissan a competitive advantage versus highly popular models like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. The Sentra has a base price under $20,000, yet as it goes through its three trim levels additional tech and convenience items give it a luxury-brand panache.

“The premium package is where we take our customers to a level of luxury not found in the compact segment,” Warren said. “This is where you get the quilted leather seats that everybody is raving about, a moon roof, 6-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, LED headlamps and 17-inch alloy wheels. This car’s absolutely beautiful, and it doesn’t look like anything you would expect to find in this segment. It looks more like what you would expect to find in a luxury segment.”

The D-shaped steering wheel, large infotainment screen and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 are … [+] among the Sentra’s key differentiators.

Nissan/Ditz

Then there is the safety/driver-assistance piece of the puzzle that is growing in importance as more and more brands make the equipment standard. The Sentra’s answer is Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six electronic driver-assist systems. It includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and rear automatic braking. In addition, rear door alert, intelligent forward collision warning, and “Intelligent Driver Alertness” are available on the new Sentra.

“The customers in this segment want the premium technology and they want those safety features of cars found in other segments but they want it at an attainable price point,” he told us. “And we did that with Sentra with the Safety Shield 360 standard and some other advanced technology features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.”

When you look at the totality of the Nissan-brand sedans offerings — the all-new Altima midsize sedan that launched last year, the new Versa subcompact sedan, the refreshed Maxima full-size sedan, and the 2020 Sentra — you can understand where Warren is coming from when he said, “We have a really robust sedan lineup to appeal to basically anybody who’s considering a sedan right now. We have the best sedan lineup, we believe [better] than any of our competitors.”

Source