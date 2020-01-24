Serena Williams Stunned In 3rd Round Of Australian Open, Pursuit Of Major No. 24 Must Wait

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 24: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after winning a … [+] point during her Women’s Singles third round match against Qiang Wang of China on day five of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Serena Williams will have to continue to wait to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

The 23-time major champion and No. 8 seed was upset by No. 27 Wang Qiang, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5, in the third round of the Australian Open. It was by far the biggest win of Wang’s career.

Williams had destroyed Wang, 6-1, 6-0 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year.

“I think my team always believed I can do it,” Wang said “After last time I do really hard work on court and off the court. So it’s really good work. I believe I could do it.”

Williams, 38, remains one shy of tying Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24. She has not won a major title since taking the 2017 Australian Open over her older sister Venus in 2017. Serena is 0-4 in Grand Slam finals since, losing in back-to-back Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals.

She entered the Australian Open on a high note, having won her first title since becoming a mother at the recent tuneup in Auckland.

Williams was seeking her eighth Australian Open title but faced a tough draw with a potential quarterfinal against the winner of the Naomi Osaka/Coco Gauff match, set for 3 am ET Friday.

With a strong contingent of Chinese fans cheering up close, Wang was simply too steady and consistent for Williams, who seemed surprised and frustrated at the Chinese star’s level of play.

After dropping the first set, Williams was broken in the fifth game of the second set to fall behind 2-3.

Williams had a break point to tie the match at 4-all, but Wang held it off with a running crosscourt backhand winner and Williams then sprayed a backhand wide on game point as Wang seized a 5-3 lead.

With Wang serving at 4-5, Serena secured the break with a vicious forehand winner after a long rally to make it 5-all. She extended her arms in the air and struck a look of determination.

In the tiebreak, Serena summoned her reservoir of intensity and raced out to a 6-2 lead before launching a service winner to force a decisive set.

In the final set, Wang converted her third match point by breaking Williams when Serena smaked a backhand into the net.

Serena will now to wait until the French Open to try to tie Court. The most recent of her three titles there came in 2015.

After that comes Wimbledon, where she’s won seven titles, but has lost in the last two finals.

