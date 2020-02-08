Sergiño Dest: Bayern Munich’s Potential €26 Million Investment Analyzed

Sergiño Dest from Ajax has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty … [+] Images)

Bayern Munich has seen a bid for Ajax right-back Sergiño Dest rejected during the winter transfer window. According to a report by De Telegraaf the German record champions offered €20 million ($22 million) for the 19-year-old US national team defender.

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars, however, evaluated Dest closer to €30 million ($33 million). Both Bayern’s bid and Ajax’s evaluation are significant more than his current Transfermarkt evaluation of $13.2 million.

Although the bid has been rejected, it is understood that Bayern Munich will come back with a second bid for the 19-year-old right back in the summer. Furthermore, sources have indicated that both sides would be willing to meet at €26 million ($28 million).

Bayern’s failed bid to sign the 19-year-old American national team player also explains the club’s last-minute loan deal for Real Madrid’s Álvaro Odriozola. Odriozola joined Bayern on Jan. 22 but was considered an emergency signing as Bayern were desperate to add depth to their thin squad.

Odriozola’s loan, however, expires in the summer and Bayern have no option, or intend, to make the deal permanent. Instead they will come back for Dest, who is willing to make the switch to the Bundesliga.

Dest is a fast and dynamic right-back that has already collected significant international experience playing for Ajax in the Champions League this season.

Dest: Like Alaba And Davies?

Ever since the Louis van Gaal era, Bayern have looked at the Ajax model as a way of playing football. The Rekordmeister wants to be both dominant but also defines itself through a strong and powerful wing play with both the attacking wingers and the wing backs pressing up high the pitch.

It is one of the reasons why Alphonso Davies—and David Alaba before him—has stood at Bayern as a left back, even though both are attacking players. Dest, like Davies, fits that mold as well.

The 19-year-old can often be found pressing high up the pitch. In 16 Eredivisie games this season Dest has managed five assists. This season Benjamin Pavard has occupied the space on the right for Bayern, but the French World Cup winner is more comfortable playing as a center-back and despite his ability to score beautiful goal is not known for pressing high up the pitch.

Odriozola fits that mold better. But as discussed. He is a backup signed because Bayern were unable to get a deal for Dest done this winter.

US Passport A Big Asset For Bayern

Dest was born in the Netherlands in the city of Almere but is eligible to play for the United States through his Surinamese-American father. He represented the U.S. youth sides from U17 level, and was included in their squads for the 2017 U17 World Cup in India, and the U20 World Cup in Poland last summer.

Both the Netherlands and the United States tried to convince the 19-year-old to play for them in the fall. Ultimately, Dest opted to play for the United States and was capped in the Concacaf Nations League against Canada and Cuba in the fall.

It is a decision that has been criticized by some in the Netherlands and even among his teammates at Ajax. Perhaps one reason why Dest wants to leave the club and join Bayern.

For Bayern, however, Dest’s decision to play for the US could be a big asset off the pitch. Bayern have often been adamant that they are not conveyed by marketing decisions when it comes to pursuing talent, at the same time the club would take on a player like Dest, who could open the doors to the US market with open arms.

Davies is a good example of how Bayern have made the most of a big talent on the North American market. Soon Davies on the left and Dest on the right could be a big asset for the Rekordmeister on the pitch and in an attempt to transport the Bundesliga to more US television sets.

Manuel Veth is the editor-in-chief of the Futbolgrad Network and the Area Manager USA at Transfermarkt. He has also been published in the Guardian, Newsweek, Howler, Pro Soccer USA, and several other outlets. Follow him on Twitter: @ManuelVeth

