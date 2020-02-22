Series Mania Festival To Screen Occult K-Drama Thriller ‘The Cursed’

‘The Cursed’ will be screened at an international TV series festival.

Occult k-thriller The Cursed will be screened as part of the International Panorama at Series Mania, an upcoming international TV festival, taking place in Lilles, France. The Korean TV series was written by Yeon Sang-ho, who directed the hit zombie film Train to Busan.

The 12-episode drama plot revolves around a girl who by cursing someone can cause their death. All she needs to seal someone’s doom is that person’s name, a photo and one of their belongings. She meets an ethical journalist investigating a mysterious tech conglomerate called Forest. At the company’s helm is a malevolent CEO who relies heavily on shamanism. Eventually, the girl with supernatural abilities and the reporter must become allies to defeat an evil spirit.

Yeon, both a screenwriter and director, is known for the dark and sometimes controversial themes his works explore—stories of murder, rage and the undead. Over the last two decades he has written and directed many stories that portray the most negative aspects of mankind, but for a surprisingly positive reason.

“I think all humans have an inevitable demonish facet in their minds,” said Yeon. “If we talk about this in a story, we can visualize the dark side and this was a very appealing opportunity for me. One more thing is that ‘humanism’ glows when we talk about the dark human universe. Although my story is brutal and cruel, I want to talk about ‘humanism’ that glows in that darkness.”

‘The Cursed’ is an occult thriller involving shamanism.

According to Frederic Lavigne, artistic director of Series Mania, the drama is an “edge-of-your-seat mystery thriller, anchored in the contemporary reality of a world ruled by shady tech companies, but also perpetuating the tradition of stylish, supernatural Korean dramas.”

“As an enigmatic shaman and a young girl cursed with occult powers respectively, actresses Jo Min-soo and Jung Ji-So revel in the madness of the premise,” said Lavigne. “It’s ‘black’ magic.”

Jo Min-soo, formerly seen in Pieta plays an enigmatic shaman in The Cursed, while Jung Ji-soo, who played the tutored Park daughter in Parasite, appears as the young girl with the supernatural ability.

Reporter Im Jin-hee is played by Uhm Ji-won, last seen in the TV drama Spring Turns to Spring and the film The Odd Family: Zombie for Sale. Sung Dong-il, who appeared in the drama Trap and the film Along With The Gods: 49 Days, plays the CEO

Yeon describes The Cursed as “a mixture of occult aspects added with mystery, thriller and hero stories.”

“It became its own unique genre thanks to the odd harmony,” he added.

A young girl must deal with a terrifying supernatural ability in ‘The Cursed.’

The drama began airing in Korea on tvN on Feb. 10, but is also simultaneously being streamed in the U.S. The drama was produced by CJ ENM’s drama production house Studio Dragon and Lezhin Studios. It is directed by Kim Yong-wan, who directed Champion.

This is CJ ENM’s second nomination to Series Mania, following last year’s invitation to The Guest.

Series Mania takes place from March 20 to 28. The screening of The Cursed, followed by a session with Yeon, is planned for March 22. The festival was founded in 2010 to show the world’s best TV series on the big screen and has since become an international attraction for TV fans and professionals.

