Seven Well Priced Italian And French Wines To Sample During March

Tuscan vineyard, Italy

Getty

With spring on the brink—consider this baker’s half dozen of wines to sample this month. They are robust and well bodied enough to enjoy with hearty meals of late winter, yet also include the zippy acidity we expect to herald in oncoming warmer weather.

These are categorized by wine regions—including Tuscany and Friuli in Italy, and Burgundy and Bordeaux in France.

Salute. Or, Santé.

Chianti (Italy) —

For a reasonable price, try a 2016 Chianti Classico Riserva from Castello di Albola. This easy drinking 100% Sangiovese is strong and assertive with smoky aromas. It spends a year and a half in oak barrels, followed by another year and a half in—yes—glass barrels. Rewarding tastes of chocolate and prunes. Cost—about $20.

Vineyards in Albola in the Chianti wine region of northern Italy

Getty

Burgundy (France) –

Not the usual Pinot Noir or Chardonnay from Burgundy—but instead a white made from old vine Aligoté grapes. This 2018 Bourgogne Vielles Vignes Aligoté is from Domaine Manuel Olivier, located in Nuits-Saint-Georges. Pungent, brisk, easy drinking with herbaceous aromas. Juicy and satisfying with a long finish. About $20.

From the same producer comes the Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Nuits Vielles Vignes Pinot Noir. At about $20 a bottle, the 2018 will age for years, and will provide no resistance to any earlier opening. This is a gorgeous, silky light Burgundy, plump with fruit from vines about 35 or 40 years old.

Vines in Nuits-Saint-Georges, Burgundy, France

Getty

Bordeaux (France) –

Because 2010 was an excellent year for Bordeaux wines, and because this comes from a reputable Grand Cru producer within Saint-Émilion—the price tag for a 2010 Château Bellevue can range from $50 to $100 in the U.S. It’s worth it. This is a classic from the region—a 98/2 blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc that is a towering inferno of taste with tannins beginning to come of age (and the wine will age for decades more). This has deep, plush aromas (and a taste to match). This is no aperitif, but fare for a hearty dinner.

Harvest in Saint-Emilion (Georges Gobet/AFP)

AFP via Getty Images

Bordeaux (France) –

Within the right bank appellation of Blaye—Côtes-de-Bordeaux is Chateau Bourdieu. Owner Luc Schweitzer’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather were winemakers in Algeria. Now Luc and his two sons Ludovic and Richard work to produce wines with an excellent price/quality ratio. They age wines in French oak, and are also experimenting with aging reds in Romanian blown glass spheres (‘wine globes’).

Right to left – Luc, Ludovic and Richard Schweizer

Château Bourdieu

Their 2016 Absolu (local retail, about $20.00) is a layered and elegant 79/17/4 blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec from 35-year-old vines. This ages 18 months in oak. It includes satisfyingly grounded, earthy tastes—think mushrooms or hazelnuts—combined with the taste of deep dark fruits.

Their more moderately priced ‘No. 1’ blend is heftier with Merlot. This wine is velvety on the cheeks, layered and light.

The style of these wines represents the future (and a very welcome departure from the overly oaked Blaye bottles from five years ago) for Bourg/Blaye wines in Bordeaux: moderately oaked, reasonably priced and capturing the power of local Cabernet Sauvignon/Malbec blends while still respecting the seduction of subtlety.

Felix Jermann of Jermann Wines, Friuli, Italy

Jermann Wines

Friuli (Italy) –

The 2018 Pinot Grigio from Jermann Estate of Friuli—in northeast Italy—will cost about $20 and includes the signature beautiful acidity from this region. Silvio Jermann now works with three of his four children—Michele, Felix and Sylvia—to continue the heritage of this renowned sixth generation Friuli winery. This wine has plenty of tang and tropical fruits to taste; consider it an easy aperitif to enjoy before, or with, a fish or chicken dinner.

The Jermann family members on their Friuli estate