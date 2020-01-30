Severe Thunderstorms Could Roll Across Southern Florida On Friday Night And Saturday

Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather on both Friday (map above) and Saturday (map at the top of this post), which is a two out of five on the scale used to measure the threat for severe thunderstorms. The slight risk includes the Florida Keys on both days.

The Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Dennis Mersereau

Several rounds of severe thunderstorms could move across southern Florida on Friday and Saturday, potentially bringing damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The greatest risk for storms likely exists along and south of Lake Okeechobee, though the threat could move as far north as Vero Beach by Saturday. These storms will require extra vigilance since it’s likely the bulk of the severe weather will unfold during the overnight hours.

It’s been pretty nice—if not relatively chilly—across southern Florida for much of the past week. Miami has seen mild high temperatures with generally comfortable humidity levels. A warm front approaching the southern tip of Florida will allow the mugginess to return on Friday. The warm front will serve as a focus for thunderstorms to strengthen in the unstable air across southern Florida on Friday evening, with another round of storms likely pushing through during the day on Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for Friday, January 31, 2020.

Dennis Mersereau

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather on both Friday (map above) and Saturday (map at the top of this post), which is a two out of five on the scale used to measure the threat for severe thunderstorms. The slight risk includes the Florida Keys on both days.

Upper-level winds will be favorable for these storms to grow organized and produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The threat for tornadoes is greatest in thunderstorms that are able to take advantage of favorable wind shear and become supercells. This is most likely along or near the warm front, as these boundaries tend to serve as a focus for severe weather.

The first, and likely strongest, round of thunderstorms will occur overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Severe thunderstorms are especially dangerous at night when people in harm’s way are sleeping or otherwise tuned-out from watches and warnings.

It’s a great idea to check that your smartphone’s wireless emergency alerts are activated for tornado warnings. These are free push notifications sent to your phone the moment your location goes under a tornado warning. In addition to wireless emergency alerts, which are reserved for the most urgent warnings, most reliable weather apps send out push notifications when your current location goes under any other watch or warning.