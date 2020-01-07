Shake Shack Brings Back The ShackMeister Burger Nationwide

Shake Shake restaurants nationwide (excluding airports and stadiums) this winter, starting on Tuesday, January 7.

The award-winning ShackMeister Burger, made with 100% Angus beef, beer-marinated crispy shallots and ShackSauce smeared on a potato bun was originally created in 2014 as a spin-off of Shake Shack’s take on onion rings.

The special burger originally debuted on menus on January 1, 2015, following Shake Shack’s newsworthy filing for IPO. At the time, the ShackMeister was the first new Shake Shack burger in several years, and the indulgent sandwich earned a lot of hype. Before its nationwide rollout, The ShackMeister had won a Judge’s Choice award for "Best Burger" at the 2014 Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch an old favorite which we’re bringing back by popular demand,” John Karangis, Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack, said in a news release. “It’s the first time the original ShackMeister Burger is making its way back on our U.S. menus. The crispy beer-marinated shallots are the star of this burger – the sweetness of the shallots married with the bitterness of the beer makes for a delicious flavor profile.”

The ShackMeister will be served through March 16, 2020 and will be priced starting at $5.99, depending on location (Shake Shack currently operates eateries in twenty states).

Shake Shack’s three new 2020 shakes Shake Shack

And to chase it all down, a new trio of shakes! Cookie Butter, Malted Milk Chocolate and Frozen Hot Chocolate shakes will all be served at Shake Shack restaurants this winter, also through March 16.

What a delicious start to the new decade.

