Shakira Shares First Details About Super Bowl Halftime Show in‘60 Minutes’ Interview

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 20: Singer Shakira performs ahead of the singles final match between Canada … [+] and Spain during the Day 7 of the 2019 Davis Cup at La Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images

Shakira will soon command the world’s attention when she takes the stage as one of the two headliners at the upcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez. While the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker has been quieter in her music career as of lately, the halftime show could mark a major comeback moment for the star and she gave some early details about what to potentially expect while talking with 60 Minutes.

The CBS program devoted a 15-minute segment to the Colombian-born singer while she was in Madrid performing at the 2019 Davis Cup Finals closing ceremony in late November, dubbing the three-song medley a “warm-up” ahead of the big game in Miami on February 2. Shaki performed hits “She Wolf” and “Dare (La La La),” as well as a special performance of “Tutu,” a song by fellow Colombian singer Camilo and Pedro Capó of Puertro Rico which features the superstar on a remix. While there wasn’t any early reveals of what songs will make it to the halftime-show setlist, it’s likely fans can expect some of her biggest English hits (like “She Wolf” and almost definitely her No. 1 signature smash “Hips Don’t Lie” at some point) as well at least one Spanish song (“Chantaje” with Maluma could be a likely contender as a minor crossover hit in the U.S. and a chance to feature a fellow Colombian on the stage).

It’s also very possible that the singer will use her halftime show to premiere a new single as 60 Minutes was also with the singer as she shared a snippet of a never-before-heard track and share a bit of her process. The reggaeton-influenced, Spanish-language track featuring a male vocalist was a work in progress in November so it’s very possibly at least one new song is ready to go for February.

But perhaps more importantly than the music, Shakira says her halftime performance will represent a key moment of diversity and visibility “I think the message [of my performance] is gonna be ‘Listen, I’m a woman, I’m a Latina, it wasn’t easy for me to get to where I am,” she explained to the newsmagazine. “Being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible. That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I’m gonna be there, giving it all.”

Check out a clip of the segment below and watch the full piece at CBS.