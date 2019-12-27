Sheridan: My All-Star Ballot Does Not Include Jimmy Butler For Reasons Unknown

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 20: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the New York … [+] Knicks during the first half at American Airlines Arena on December 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nine players were on the All-Star ballot I submitted at NBA.com this morning, so somebody needs to send an apology to Jimmy Butler. The software would not allow me to vote for him, and I am starting to wonder whether the Russians have hacked the NBA, too.

Memo to Adam Silver: Have someone look into that, OK? An $8 billion per year business should not have these kinds of glitches.

The hardest pick was for the final spot in the West, which I mulled for quite some time before choosing Nikola Jokic over Anthony Davis. Not that AD was a bad candidate, it’s just that I needed to reward the Nuggets for having the NBA’s No.1 defense and for being in second place in the standings, so Jokic got my vote.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 23: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 113-111.

The 2020 All-Star game will be played in Chicago on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT, and it will be interesting at that juncture to see whether Spencer Dinwiddie makes the cut. His worthiness has been debated on Forbes.com already, last night’s stinker against the Knicks notwithstanding. He is most certainly a bubble player.

Anyway, here are my picks and the reasons behind them.

TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 25: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball as Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the first half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on December 25, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Apologies to the Boston Celtics for not having someone on my ballot. In the East, my final pick came down to a choice between Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam, and the Raptors forward got my vote because he is averaging 25.1 ppg to Tatum’s 21.3. If the Canadian government has better anti-hacking software than the U.S. government, it should be a close race between those two forwards.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt players: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Siakam, and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat. Ok, Ok, Boston fans, you want an explanation for Adebayo over Tatum? OK, here it is: Everyone expected the Celtics to be doing what they are doing, and virtually nobody expected the Heat (21-7) to be sitting in third place in the East in a virtual tie with the Celtics (22-8). The Heat have been hanging onto Adebayo from teams that were trying to trade for him for many, many years, and folks in that organization had predicted to me that he would one day be an All-Star. That day has arrived, and it remains to be seen whether his averages of 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists will get him into the starting lineup ahead of Tatum. Probably not, but my ballot is my ballot. Giannis is a no-brainer, but at some point his free throw shooting hiccups are going to become an issue. he is currently at 59.7 percent, a drop of more than 13 percentage points from last season.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 20: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat in action against the New York Knicks during the second half at American Airlines Arena on December 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Backcourt players: Kyle Lowry and Butler. Both are in the Top 25 in scoring, and Lowry is admittedly a questionable pick over Kemba Walker, whose 22.6 ppg will probably give him the nod over Lowry in the lower 48. Maybe I am just a passive aggressive dislike of the Celtics. Didn’t mean to come off that way, but at a certain point you run out of excuses, you know? Maybe the Russians have gotten into my head, too.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt players: Jokic, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. Hey, load management is a load, as discussed on this site in referencing Wilt Chamberlain, and I would really like to see Kawhi suck it up and play basketball in every game over the rest of the season, cuz that’s kind of what the Clippers are paying him to do. But Doc Rivers and that organization need to cater to the whims of their best player (apologies to Paul George, but it is what it is). LeBron is rewarded for leading the league in assists, though it remains to be seen how long he’ll be out with his current groin injury. Nobody wants a repeat of last season when an injury to James took the Lakers out of the race in January. Jokic reasoning is explained above.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 25: Ivica Zubac #40 and Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers defend LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers as he goes for a basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Backcourt players: Luka Doncic and James Harden. I do not think I am alone in wishing that Harden break out of his recent “slump” (below 35 points in four of the last five games, including 24 in the Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors) and get back to threatening the number “40” for points per game this season, and he’ll get his first chance Saturday night vs. the visiting Brooklyn Nets. Doncic is finally back from a two week ankle injury, and he nearly triple-doubled last night in his return against the Spurs.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – DECEMBER 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during a game between Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on December 12, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The Slovenian kid was in the MVP race before going down, and he can still get himself back into that conversation if he can replicate the pace he was on prior to the injury. As he said. his lungs are not quite there yet, but then again, he is 21. He’ll be back in the MVP picture if the Mavericks (20-10) continue to compete for a Top 4 spot in the West.

