Should College Football Become A Non-Contact Sport? A Colorado Higher Education Regent Says Yes

Linda Shoemaker, a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, has been a passionate advocate for education almost her entire life. She was elected to the Colorado Board by the citizens of Colorado, one of only four states in the nation where regents are elected.

AURORA, CO – MAY 2: The CU Board of Regents Linda Shoemaker speaks as she votes against Mark Kennedy … [+] to become the next Colorado University President at Krugman Hall, Research 2 Building at Colorado University Anschutz Medical Campus May 2, 2019, in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Denver Post via Getty Images

She ran from District 2, which is Boulder, Colorado, a place she has called home for 50 years. She freely admits she has what she calls an “outlier opinion” when it comes to athlete safety, particularly when it comes to college football players. On a recent podcast, she told me:

“The university athletic department gives regents football tickets, so we have four tickets and my family was using them. I would go occasionally but for me, in the beginning, it was just social. I enjoyed being with different family and friends, donors and other regents, for sure. But once I started paying attention to the game, I started becoming very concerned. I just do not believe that it can be played safely the way we play it in the PAC 12. So I spent a lot of time talking to people in the athletic department, observing football practices, reading books on football, to try to understand as best I could what was going on.”

A University Regent (or Trustee) is charged by law to be a fiduciary of the institution. It is the Board’s job to ensure the school is complying with all laws and regulations regarding student health and welfare, financial decision making, and protecting the overall integrity of the college or university. The more Shoemaker learned about the game of football, the more she began to question the athletics department about the head and brain protection provided for all athletes, particularly the football team.

After her term expired as Vice-Chair of the Board in 2017, Shoemaker began to speak up. The meetings were public—she knew that her comments needed to be measured. She was taking on a very big elephant in the middle of University life.

“I waited until my very last meeting, then I talked about the risks that I see in football and how I thought that one of our roles as a regent is to look to the future, to help the university avoid risk. I talked about the financial risks, the reputational risks, and the legal risks,” she told me.

In addition to her concerns about concussions, her comments to her fellow Regents included:

· A Player’s Bill of Rights;

· Long Term Health Insurance

· Six Year Scholarships;

· Restructuring of Reporting Lines for athletic department medical personnel

She added “I hope that other trustees will wake up more quickly than I did., and start talking about these issues. I was apparently the first Division I trustee to publicly question our football program. It’s so ingrained in the culture that it’s difficult to go against it.”

BOULDER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 09: Quarterback Steven Montez #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes hands off … [+] to Alex Fontenot #8 against Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at Folsom Field on November 09, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Athletics Department has told her about the improved helmet technology, of the reduction in hitting in practices, the increased monitoring of players when they appear to have been hit in the head, and the rules changes that have attempted to make the game safer. While she appreciates all of that, she is still torn.

When asked if she is frustrated that her appeals seem to be falling on deaf ears, she admitted she is. “It is (frustrating), but I only have one year left on the board…. after that period of time, I’m going to be free to speak my mind in a way that won’t hurt the university. I do believe that I have to be careful. Because I have a fiduciary obligation right now to the university. And it sometimes tears me in two different directions, for sure.”

She worries about each athlete’s future, their ability to live happy, productive lives which she believes the University of Colorado has promised them by recruiting them to campus. And she feels torn as a person in charge of monitoring an intercollegiate system that is financially constructed on the backs of football.

Recently, the University of Colorado, Boulder lost its head football coach, Mel Tucker, to Michigan State University. The University, while a member of the Pac 12, does not receive nearly the amount of media revenues as other Power 5 Conferences. They hired a new coach, Karl Dorrell, on February 23, 2020, with a contract worth $18 million over five years. He is a former head coach at UCLA and a veteran of the NFL. If he hasn’t done do already, he might want to introduce himself to Shoemaker; they may have an awful lot to discuss.

