Should NASA Send New Horizons To A Nearby Star For Its Final Mission?

written by Forbes February 24, 2020
Voyagers and Pioneers will approach numerous stars, but only at relatively large separations.

In December of 2019, a paper was published using Gaia data to track the positions, telemetries, and… [+] velocities of more than 7 million stars, drawing the conclusion of which stars will be encountered by which spacecraft, with HIP 117795 coming within 0.75 light-years of Pioneer 10 as the closest.

C.A.L. Bailer-Jones and D. Farnocchia (2019), arXiv:1912.03503

The closest will be Pioneer 10, encountering HIP 117795 in ~90,000 years from 0.75 light-years away.

Illustration of objects in the outer solar system, including Pluto and 2014 MU69/Arrokoth, and the… [+] trajectory of New Horizons (yellow). The orbits of the planets are illustrated with cyan rings, and both asteroids and Kuiper Belt objects illustrated as points. Cold Classical Kuiper Belt objects are drawn in red. New Horizons will continue its travels beyond the Kuiper belt, wherever it heads next.

Alex Parker

But New Horizons, unlike the others, still has significant fuel remaining.

Pluto and its moon Charon; image composite stitched together from many New Horizons images. New… [+] Horizons has been the most successful mission ever sent into the Kuiper belt, and will travel beyond it entirely at some point in the next decade or two.

NASA / New Horizons / LORRI

After encountering Pluto and Arrokoth, it may yet target another object in the outer Kuiper belt.

The first color image constructed (via a composite from New Horizons data) of 2014 MU69: Arrokoth.… [+] The reddish color is likely due to tholins: the same reddish color visibly present on the surface of Charon. Only New Horizons has ever taught us this kind of information about Kuiper belt objects.

NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

Subsequently, it will eventually enter interstellar space, but can be boosted to approach future stellar targets.

The distances between the Sun and many of the nearest stars shown here are accurate, but only a very… [+] small number of stars are presently located within 10 light-years of us. Over the next million years, many stars will approach and recede from our Sun as the stars continue their gravitational dance in our galaxy.

Andrew Z. Colvin / Wikimedia Commons

Ideally, an exoplanet survey could find a suitable star with a potentially inhabited&nbsp;Earth-like world.

Artist’s impression of the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) in its enclosure on Cerro Armazones, a… [+] 3046-metre mountaintop in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The 39-meter ELT will be the largest optical/infrared telescope in the world, and could perform direct searches for exoplanets if we became aware of an appropriate stellar target for New Horizons.

ESO/L. Calçada

Unlike the other spacecraft, New Horizons could approach&nbsp;such a target within just a few Astronomical Units.

The ideal exoplanet for alien life will be an Earth-sized, Earth-mass planet at a similar Earth-Sun… [+] distance from a star that’s very much like our own. We have yet to find such a world, but are working hard to estimate how many such planets might be out there in our galaxy. If we can find one within the reach of New Horizons, we should absolutely alter its trajectory to facilitate a future encounter.

NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle

With proper planning, New Horizons&nbsp;could&nbsp;mark humanity’s first encounter with a foreign planetary&nbsp;system.

An animation showing the path of the interstellar interloper now known as ʻOumuamua. The combination… [+] of speed, angle, trajectory, and physical properties all add up to the conclusion that this came from beyond our Solar System. Although none of the interstellar objects we found are of alien origin, we could send one that may become the galaxy’s first.

NASA / JPL – Caltech

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.

