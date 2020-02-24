Should NASA Send New Horizons To A Nearby Star For Its Final Mission?

C.A.L. Bailer-Jones and D. Farnocchia (2019), arXiv:1912.03503

Voyagers and Pioneers will approach numerous stars, but only at relatively large separations.

The closest will be Pioneer 10, encountering HIP 117795 in ~90,000 years from 0.75 light-years away.

Alex Parker

But New Horizons, unlike the others, still has significant fuel remaining.

NASA / New Horizons / LORRI

After encountering Pluto and Arrokoth, it may yet target another object in the outer Kuiper belt.

NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

Subsequently, it will eventually enter interstellar space, but can be boosted to approach future stellar targets.

Andrew Z. Colvin / Wikimedia Commons

Ideally, an exoplanet survey could find a suitable star with a potentially inhabited Earth-like world.

ESO/L. Calçada

Unlike the other spacecraft, New Horizons could approach such a target within just a few Astronomical Units.

NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle

With proper planning, New Horizons could mark humanity’s first encounter with a foreign planetary system.

NASA / JPL – Caltech

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.

