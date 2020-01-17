Should Secondhand Clothing Be Sold In Department Stores?

There is obviously a great demand for pre-owned clothing. Both Macy’s and JC Penney are now selling significant quantities of high fashion secondhand merchandise that they are not selling in their regular departments. This is only possible because the merchandise is available through a 3rd party.

I feel strongly that previously owned clothing should be sold in stores that specialize in this area. When department stores sell previously worn high fashion merchandise they are delivering an inconsistent message. When going to a retail emporium I expect that a customer can buy the latest fashion, the leading edgy trendy merchandise and hope that it will make a good impression. Department stores need to return to their traditional mission if they want to attract consumers looking for fashionable clothing.

Department stores for many years promoted fashion looks – fashion trends – that would develop into a look for a season. Their authoritative fashion statements have led to many great fashion trends. In the past, Macy’s had manufacturers scramble to introduce a new dress, a new look a new style in the Sunday paper. Today, Macy’s and JC Penney no longer see the path to fashion as their heritage. Their weekly sale messages overshadow any fashion news. In addition, they now muck up the stores with secondhand clothing. The merchandise is supplied by ThredUp, which I described in my August 10, 2019 blog.

Glossy profiled Fashionphile,who is selling second hand accessories on-line verified to be authentic by company experts. A split with the owner of 70% – 30% is common and Fashionphile takes the lower cut. They are interested in quick turnover. Fashionphile limits itself to 51 luxury brands.

According to the report, founder Sarah Davis feels that the resale market is not going anywhere but will grow. The company has opened stores in Beverly Hills (the first) and then expanded into California, New York and Texas with more brick and mortar locations.

Luxury brands are coming to the secondhand market. In the early days, brands were wary of secondhand retailers, but now they understand that they are treated with kid gloves and are not being sold as if it was a flea market. Davis points out that your grandma did sell stuff and buy pre-owned merchandise. Now the company has added technology and scale.

Fakes are getting better according to the report. Now counterfeiters supply fine jewelry with real diamonds and gold. Some items look very good. However, the article cites an instance where a bracelet looked like it came from Cartier and would have been worth $50,000 but it was fake with real gold worth maybe $3,500.

Similarly, RealReal (a public company) in a recent release indicated that in the past decade Gucci had the fastest growing resale value, up 270% across the decade. They also indicated that the resale value for sustainable brands increased 159%. Stella McCartney was the number one best-selling sustainable brand. Finally, vintage demand surged 830% at the end of the decade. Obviously, shoppers will be embracing sustainability more than ever before and according to RealReal 60% are buying more resale and 55% buying less fast fashion.

However, both RealReal and Fashionphile operate in their own stores (RealReal has stores in New York and Los Angeles at this time) and on line – separate from being inside department stores. I think that high fashion merchandise should be treated with respect in stores that specialize in selling high fashion brands.

