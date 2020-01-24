Should We Be Worried By The Delay Of Disney’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series?

“Visible confusion.”

Both Collider and THR have reported that Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregor, has been delayed indefinitely, with Lucasfilm president and Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly unhappy with the scripts.

Lucasfilm is now searching for a new writer to retool the story, although apparently McGregor remains attached to star and Deborah Chow remains as series director. Both McGregor and Chow are fan favorites, Chow having directed two episodes of the immensely popular series The Mandalorian, and McGregor already having played Obi-Wan to perfection in the prequel trilogy.

It is rumored that the scripts might have possibly mirrored the plot of The Mandalorian, with Obi-Wan mentoring a much younger Luke Skywalker, a strong parallel to Baby Yoda and Mando. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Disney, so take that with a large handful of salt.

What’s alarming is that this certainly isn’t the first troubled Star Wars production under Disney; the original directors of both Rogue One and Solo were replaced during production, with extensive reshoots following their exit. The Rise of Skywalker also underwent a massive creative shift with the original director replaced and his script scrapped, although judging from the confused final product there were likely major issues throughout production as well.

On top of that, Josh Trank, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were all set to create new stories in the Star Wars universe, but quickly parted ways with Lucasfilm (although judging from their track record, this was likely a very good decision).

So, should Star Wars fans, who have had a rather bumpy ride on the Disney roller coaster so far, be worried about the delay of Obi-Wan’s spin-off series?

There is very little information to go on, but it isn’t uncommon for major changes to be made before, during, or even after shooting the pilot of a television series. Game of Thrones and BBC’s Sherlock had famously wobbly pilots that were viewed as disastrous, with both pilots entirely reshot, and judging from their critically acclaimed reception, widely improved. Both shows went on to be massively popular, many of their initial issues ironed out after a bad start.

The fact that story issues have been cited as the reason for Obi-Wan’s delay is encouraging; Lucasfilm surely isn’t blind to the mixed reception the Star Wars sequels have received from fans and critics, and the gradually diminishing (although still spectacular) box office results speak for themselves.

Disney’s acquisition of Star Wars hasn’t gone smoothly, contrary to the high hopes of fans and creators; nobody wants this franchise to diminish in value.

But I think Star Wars fans should remain optimistic, at least until more details emerge; if there are substantial issues with the scripts, it’s far better to clean them up now, rather than releasing a shoddy series that fans will despise.

Production issues can, potentially, be ironed out in the editing room, but story issues tend to stick; great actors and production values can’t hide a bad script (as the prequels proved). And Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story should be polished to perfection.

If there was anything the prequels did right, anything that George Lucas really nailed during his much-maligned trilogy, it was absolutely the casting of Ewan McGregor. Not only does the man look eerily similar to Alec Guinness, he’s just a phenomenal actor, imbuing the saintly Obi-Wan with just the right balance of vulnerability and strength.

Many interesting (and deeply traumatic) things happened to Obi-Wan during the ever-expanding series of events occurring before the original trilogy, and if his spin-off series suffers from the same issues that plagued the Disney films, fans will likely be furious.

Or at least, even more so.

Remember, the cancelling of Boba Fett’s spin-off film (another unwanted backstory, likely soaked in nostalgia), led to the creation of The Mandalorian; let’s hope that the delay of Obi-Wan’s series leads to something even better.

