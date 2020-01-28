Show Me The (Data About The) Money! What You Didn’t Know About Data Aggregation Can Hurt You.

On January 13, all major news outlets reported that Visa would pay $5.3 billion to purchase a FinTech company named Plaid—a company that most consumers have never even heard of. How can a consumer-focused financial company that consumers have never heard of be worth so much?

Without realizing it, many of us actually have used Plaid’s services. After all, Plaid is one of the biggest U.S. data aggregators – entities that access, aggregate, share, and store consumer financial information they also get from banks. Unbeknownst to most consumers, in recent years Plaid has become a key financial industry player using its screen scraping technology and API software to enable start-ups’ apps to get data, which they need in order to successfully operate, from our bank accounts. Plaid’s services are ubiquitous; they’re used by FinTech companies such as Venmo, mobile investing app Robinhood, and cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Gemini.

A consumer reading financial data on a smartphone app

Getty

But Plaid is much more than an enabling tech company. Serving as an intermediary between FinTech startups and banks, Plaid is a gatekeeper to consumer financial data, and its services are critical to FinTech companies. FinTech companies do not bypass companies like Plaid because it is too challenging, costly, and time-consuming for them to connect to customer accounts in thousands of different U.S. banks. Accordingly, they interact with only a few data aggregators, like Plaid, and have them do that work for them.

To fill their role as this necessary intermediary, data aggregators first need to gain access to consumer financial information that is kept at the banks. This happens when we download and sign up for a FinTech app on our smartphones, and the app requires that we enter our bank account login and password information. But when we provide that information, we often are not interfacing with our bank’s computer systems. Instead we’re providing our bank account login and password to a data aggregator who uses those credentials to access the information and provide services to the FinTech app we’re using. Frequently, data aggregators store the login credentials and then use the credentials to persistently log into the consumers’ bank accounts and copy all the data, ranging from transaction information, to account numbers, to personally identifiable data. The aggregators then attempt to put that financial information about each consumer under one roof – the consumer’s “dashboard,” which can exhibit one’s investments, savings, insurance policies, credit balances, tax planning, budgeting, and even data on home value / mortgage. Such a dashboard can make our lives as consumers much easier, as it enables us to better and more easily monitor and track our information.

Having all their data in one place would make things easier for consumers.

Getty

What’s alarming, however, is that once data aggregators have accessed our data, they can share, sell, or even carelessly misplace that data, exposing the consumers to all sorts of undesired cybersecurity risks. And according to The Clearing House 2019 survey, this usually happens without us even knowing about it! While 54% of U.S. banking consumers use apps to help them manage money, 80% are not aware that the apps may store their bank account credentials, and only 21% are aware that the apps continue to have access to their data until they revoke their bank credentials.

Historically, our consumer data was jealously protected by the highly regulated banks. However, online shopping using confidential financial accounts’ credentials, and downloading personal finance apps on our smartphones have changed all that. Understanding the importance of such data, many believe that consumers’ ability to control their data has become a modern imperative. That notion is tightly linked to the concept of open banking – an initiative that lets customers control and share their banking financial data. But with no regulation or adopted standards of ethical gathering and use of data, consumers’ privacy and their accounts’ safety are jeopardized. In the EU, the legal status of third parties’ rights to access consumers’ financial data is anchored in the new Payment Services Directive II, but that is not the case in the U.S. The American approach to open banking has been a market-based one, in which, without consumers noticing, data aggregators have become a significant player. Realizing this, in 2018, FINRA issued a warning about the dangers of consumers sharing account data with data aggregators when accessing apps, and in 2019, the FDIC inspector general expressed concerns about data aggregators in a report.

Data Protection and regulation have become key issues.

Getty

Since the announcement about Visa’s intention to purchase Plaid, commentators have suggested various theories as to what is the real reason behind the mega purchase and what will Visa do with Plaid. Whatever the future may be, it is important to understand the context in which this deal happened: Plaid has a huge impact on banks’ relationships with consumers and FinTech companies, in the U.S. market-led, slowly developing, open banking eco-system. Also, whatever the reason may be for Visa’s intention to purchase Plaid, we should continue to push for the creation of certain standards in connection with data governance and consumer protection principles. Ideally, consumers could benefit from the work of data aggregators and gain control over their data, benefit from increased competition, and enjoy innovative, but safe and secure, financial products and services.

Source