Significant Supervisory And Data Gaps Exist in Leveraged Loan And CLO Markets

Supervisory and data gaps in leveraged lending and collateralized loan obligations are worrisome.

Significant vulnerabilities in the global leveraged loan and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) markets have grown since the 2008 financial crisis, especially since there are numerous supervisory and data gaps in these markets. According to analysis in the just released report “Vulnerabilities associated with leveraged loans and collateralised loan obligations,” the Financial Stability Board found that “the degree of borrowers’ leverage has increased.” Moreover, “although loans tend to have lower credit ratings, there is some evidence that certain changes to loan documentation that weaken creditor protection are not fully priced in by market participants and investors.”

Institutional leveraged loan market: covenant-lite share and transactions with EBITDA adjustments, … [+] in percent

Financial Stability Board

As I have argued in over 35 articles, this level of leverage could result in increased default rates and significant loss severity, especially in an economic downturn. Moreover, in a market or economic downturn, even high credit quality leveraged loans or CLOs could fall significantly in market price as nervous investors try to sell enough assets to be liquid and to meet regulatory or economic capital requirements to withstand unexpected losses.

Leveraged loans, high-yield bonds and growth in CLOs

Financial Stability Board

Throughout the last two years, leveraged loans globally have come close to, and in some cases surpassed, the level of outstanding high yield bonds. The chase for yield has led to unprecedented leveraged loan demand, and competition pressures for banks from nonbanks has encouraged them to let go of underwriting standards.

Leverage has risen and credit quality has continued to deteriorate.

Financial Stability Board

I concur with the Financial Stability Board’s finding in its just released report that “changes to the composition of creditors (i.e. a shift from banks to a range of non-banks) may have increased the complexity and opacity of the leveraged loan and CLO markets, potentially introducing new risks and avenues for shock transmission.” The worry, rightly so, is that consequently, leveraged loan and CLO markets are linkely to be a lot more sensitive and vulnerable to macroeconomic shocks than previously thought. I believe that the correlation between leveraged loans and other loan and CLO markets is being underestimated; “stress in leveraged loan markets could disrupt other markets.”

Leveraged lending and Collateralized Loan Obligations Mechanics

Financial Stability Board

Leveraged lending slowed down in 2019 relative to 2018 in aggregate. Yet, leveraged loan underwriting has been rising in the UK and continental Europe. Unfortunately, leveraged loan defaults are at their highest levels in two years.

Leveraged loan issuance has decreased in the U.S. but risen in continental Europe and the UK.

Bank of England

Unsurprisingly, the FSB found, as have Bank of England analysts and I, that the greatest risk from leveraged lending and CLOs lies with the globally systemically important banks. These banks originate leveraged loans, package them into CLOs through opaque special purpose vehicles, and are interconnected to the nonbanks by lending to them, buying CLOs from them, and by being in derivatives with them.

Banks are the most exposed to credit, market, liquidity, and currency risks of leveraged loans and … [+] collateralized loan obligations.

Bank of England

The role of the numerous nonbanks such as insurance companies, pension funds, retail funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), asset managers, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds, home offices, and specialty funds that are exposed directly to the credit, market and liquidity risks of leveraged loans and CLOs should not be underestimated. Unfortunately, many of these entities are opaque, so we cannot accurately measure the level of their risks, see how they manage risks, or how losses at their financial institutions could spill over to the real economy. As the FSB points out "Investments in these relatively illiquid instruments by open-ended investment funds could involve liquidity transformation. While redemptions from such funds have not caused strains on liquidity in these markets to date, their exposures could nonetheless add to the risk of procyclical behaviour in times of stress." It is important to note that insurance companies, normally thought of as very well regulated and conservative companies are the the largest non-bank holders of CLOs. They buy not only investment grade but also investment grade tranches. "Stress episodes could therefore have negative implications for insurers, pension funds and other non-banks with CLO exposures."

Holders of leveraged loans and CLOs are interconnected.

Financial Stability Board

A significant challenge is that the Financial Stability Board, as well as bank and insurance regulators, only have data for banks and insurance companies. Data are missing for all the previously mentioned nonbanks. Moreover, bank and insurance regulators cannot get data from nonbanks unless there is a law or rule in place to allow them. In the U.S., the Office of Financial Research which is under our systemic regulator, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, could ask for that data. I have not seen the political will to make such a request. In May, I recommended that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin should make these markets more transparent.

I applaud the Financial Stability Board for continuing to address significant supervisory and data gaps in the leveraged lending and CLO markets. Investors, regulators and the media should be more vigilant than ever and preferably before we enter a recession. We should not be lulled that we are in a low interest rate environment. In a downturn, companies that so leveraged will have a hard time refinancing their debt.

In a market crisis or economic downturn, leveraged companies will struggle to refinance their … [+] significant debt levels.