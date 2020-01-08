Signing With The Washington Nationals Extends Starlin Castro’s Curious Pursuit Of 3,000 Hits

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 29: Starlin Castro #13 of the Miami Marlins rounds the basses after … [+] hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 29, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starlin Castro has been a curiosity from the moment he made his debut for the Cubs on May 7, 2010, when he became the first player born in the 1990s to reach the majors. A year later, he became the youngest player to ever lead the NL in hits. In 2012, he became one of the first players to sign a contract taking him through the remainder of the decade when he signed a seven-year extension with the Cubs.

The curiosity around Castro grew less positive in 2013, when he led the NL in at-bats for the third consecutive season but posted the fourth-worst OPS+ (73) in the majors. He remained an enigma for the remainder of the 2010s, possessing a rare and odd combination of youth, durability, versatility and averageness.

Following the 2015 season, the Cubs traded him to the Yankees in a minor deal in exchange for Adam Warren. The Yankees moved him from shortstop to second base, where he played in 2016 and 2017 before becoming the major league-caliber flotsam and/or jetsam the Yankees had to deal to the Marlins in exchange for Giancarlo Stanton and his monster contract. The Marlins moved Castro to third base last season, when he prepared to become a first-time free agent in a market that had grown frigid for replacement-level veterans.

But unlike so many of his peers a year ago, Castro won’t have to worry about finding a job as spring training approaches. The Nationals announced Tuesday they’d agreed to a two-year deal worth a reported $12 million with Castro, who is expected to garner everyday at-bats between second, third and short.

And now that he appears to have a regular job in tow for the foreseeable future, the most curious question of all can continue to be posed: Can Starlin Castro, of all people, become a member of the 3,000-hit club?

Spoiler alert: Probably not. While Castro ranked fourth in the majors in games (1,470) and at-bats (5,773) in the 2010s, he also posted an OPS+ of 94 and averaged negative-3 runs saved per year in the field, per Baseball Info Solutions That’s a long track record of average production, one that seems unlikely to reverse itself as he gets older.

Except Castro isn’t that old — he turns 30 March 24 — and by recording the fourth-most hits of the decade (1,617) all before hitting the big 3-0, he’s put himself ahead of the pace set by most of the men who have joined the 3,000-hit club in the last 40 years. This list will win you some bar bets.

Hits before 30th birthday:

Robin Yount: 1,856

Alex Rodriguez: 1,825

Albert Pujols: 1,717

Derek Jeter: 1,619

Adrian Beltre: 1,582

George Brett: 1,571

Eddie Murray: 1,528

Cal Ripken Jr.: 1,519

Rod Carew: 1,458

Rickey Henderson: 1,455

Tony Gwynn: 1,385

Rafael Palmeiro: 1,283

Wade Boggs: 1,255

Dave Winfield: 1,247

Paul Molitor: 1,158

Craig Biggio: 1,105

Ichiro Suzuki: 662

The wildest thing of all? Castro is ahead of the pace set by all-time hit king Pete Rose, who had 1,540 hits before turning 30 in 1971.

None of this is to say Castro is the equal to Rose, or some or all of the 17 most recent members to join the 3,000-hit club. Quite the contrary: All of them had established a far higher ceiling than Castro, who enters this season with a career WAR of 18.1, and would remain on an upward trajectory well into their early-to-mid 30s.

As someone whose calling card is reliability and league-average production, Castro has no margin for error as he begins his 30s. Any decline will almost surely turn Castro into a bench player and end his long-shot pursuit of 3,000 hits.

And even if he maintains the pace he’s set, two more seasons like the ones he just had with the Marlins will only get Castro to the edge of 2,000 hits before his 32nd birthday. He’d need three more seasons just like those to get into the 2,500-hit neighborhood, and those last 500 have traditionally separated the Hall of Famers from the Hall of Very Gooders. That’s why you don’t hear impassioned Hall of Fame debates about the excellent but just shy likes of Garret Anderson, Steve Finley, Julio Franco, Luis Gonzalez and Johnny Damon, and why Harold Baines needed a friend-filled Veterans Committee to earn enshrinement last year.

But still, you’re in select company when you are not yet 30 years old and the only players ahead of you on a list — any list — are two guys who reached the majors as 18-year-olds and two potential unanimous Hall of Famers.

At the very least, Castro will be a fun player to track as extinction threatens the 3,000-hit club. Given they are signed through 2023, Miguel Cabrera (2,815 hits) and Robinson Cano (2,570 hits) should both reach the milestone, barring career-ending injuries (or, in the case of Cano, another PED suspension).

After that, though, the landscape is barren. Nick Markakis (2,355 hits) is the only active player with more than 2,000 hits, but he is 36 and expected to serve in a platoon role with the Braves this season. Only three players age 31 or younger are even halfway to 3,000 hits — Elvis Andrus (1,723 hits at age 31), Castro and Jose Altuve (1,568 hits at age 29).

That Altuve, already establishing himself as a Hall of Fame candidate, is barely halfway to 3,000 hits speaks to how long the road is. But Castro’s further along than almost anyone at his age, which has given him a chance to spend a second decade as one of the most curious players in baseball.

Source